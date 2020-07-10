Google to restrict advertising of unauthorized tracking technology

Google said it would change its policies in August to restrict advertising for spyware and malware that can be used to track a user's texts, phone calls, or browsing history. The updated policy, which is expected to come into effect globally on August 11, will not allow advertisers to promote products that are marketed with the purpose of tracking user activities without their authorization, according to a post on the Alphabet Inc-owned company's website. (https://bit.ly/3gOrft0)

The company also urged users to review this policy and warned that entities who violate these updated guidelines might face suspension.