Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atlantia ready to give up control of Autostrade as pressure builds -sources

The Cabinet is due to meet Monday, but a government source said ministers may delay a discussion of Atlantia's settlement proposal until a new meeting on Tuesday. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, one of the main partners in Conte's coalition government, has been determined to see the Benettons give up control or lose the licence.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 02:18 IST
Atlantia ready to give up control of Autostrade as pressure builds -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia is ready to give up control of its motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia to help resolve its long-running dispute with the government, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. The group, controlled by the powerful Benetton family, has given a mandate to its chief executive and chairman to write to the government by Monday with new concessions, including the offer to give up control of the unit, one person said.

Two other sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Atlantia was ready to lower its stake in Autostrade below 50% through a capital increase open to new and current shareholders excluding Atlantia. "If the government agrees to our new proposals we can sit down with advisers and work out the details," one said.

The Atlantia and Autostrade boards met on Friday, and Autostrade executives are expected to meet officials over the weekend to discuss tariff, investment and penalty issues. Atlantia declined to comment.

The offer comes as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government has stepped up pressure over the 2018 collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa operated by Autostrade, in which 43 people died. After months of wrangling, with Rome rejecting offers from the company for compensation payments and lower tariffs, Conte said on Friday the motorway operating licence would be revoked unless better terms came by the weekend.

"At this point either they send in a last-minute offer the government can't say no to ... or it's a revocation procedure," Conte said. The Cabinet is due to meet Monday, but a government source said ministers may delay a discussion of Atlantia's settlement proposal until a new meeting on Tuesday.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, one of the main partners in Conte's coalition government, has been determined to see the Benettons give up control or lose the licence. That has caused friction with their partners in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) who fear being forced to pay heavy compensation. The family owns 30% of Atlantia, which in turns owns 88% of Autostrade, with the rest held by Chinese fund Silk Road and Germany's Allianz.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro appoints evangelical pastor as new education minister

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appointed Milton Ribeiro as the nations new education minister on Friday, after the previous minister stepped down amid a series of scandals in June.Ribeiro has degrees in education, constitutional law and...

Moscow records 29 COVID-19 fatalities in 24 Hours

Moscow Russia, July 11 SputnikANI The Russian capital has recorded 29 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative death toll to 4,116, Moscows coronavirus response center said on Friday.Twenty-nine patients died in...

Jays moving Guerrero Jr. to 1B for 2020

The Toronto Blue Jays will use third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. primarily as a first baseman and designated hitter this season, manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday. Vladdys gonna focus, during this camp, at first base, and were going to ...

ESPN's Wojnarowski apologizes for profane email to Senator

ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski apologized for a profane email response he sent to Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley R on Friday. ESPN reprimanded Wojnarowski for his conduct and termed it as completely unacceptable behavior.Hawley sent a lett...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020