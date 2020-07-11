Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai monkey trainer rejects PETA claims on coconut harvesting

However, Thailand's government has denied the PETA report, saying the use of monkey labour is "almost non-existent". Mananya Thaiset, Thai deputy minister of agriculture, said Thailand’s 200,000 coconut growers overwhelmingly use human labour and machines for harvesting.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:53 IST
Thai monkey trainer rejects PETA claims on coconut harvesting
Nirun Wongwanich, 52, who trains monkeys to fetch coconuts at a "monkey school" in the province of Surat Thani, said most coconuts used for export are harvested by humans with poles. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A monkey trainer in southern Thailand said on Saturday that few monkeys are involved in harvesting coconuts for export, disputing an activist report which has caused several British supermarkets to ban coconut products from the country. Nirun Wongwanich, 52, who trains monkeys to fetch coconuts at a "monkey school" in the province of Surat Thani, said most coconuts used for export are harvested by humans with poles.

Only a few farms in the south use monkeys for taller coconut trees, he said, denying accusations of cruelty. "There is no truth to that. I have been with monkeys for over 30 years ... I have a bond, a relationship with them," Nirun told Reuters, adding that he trains six to seven monkeys a year.

Earlier this month several British retailers pulled Thai coconut products from their shelves after a report by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) alleged that coconuts in Thailand are picked by abused monkeys. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds called on other supermarkets to follow suit. "Glad Waitrose, Co-op, Boots & Ocado have vowed not to sell products that use monkey labour, while Morrisons has already removed these from its stores," she tweeted.

PETA has said it believes virtually all coconuts from Thailand are picked by monkeys. However, Thailand's government has denied the PETA report, saying the use of monkey labour is "almost non-existent".

Mananya Thaiset, Thai deputy minister of agriculture, said Thailand's 200,000 coconut growers overwhelmingly use human labour and machines for harvesting. "Even all the monkeys in the entire forest won't be enough for the industry," Mananya said.

A PETA official on Saturday rejected the Thai arguments. "The industry's efforts to side-track the issue with a count of the number of farms and monkeys ... only shows the world they are trying to do more of the same – keep monkeys in chains," PETA Asia official Nirali Shah said.

Thailand last year produced more than 806,000 tons of coconut from 1,243.7 square kilometres (480.2 square miles), government data shows. It exported coconut milk worth 12.3 billion baht ($396 million), about 8% to Britain.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt caps COVID treatment cost in pvt hospitals; DM wants strict compliance in Noida

Private super speciality hospitals across Noida and Greater Noida can charge no more than Rs 10,000 per day for isolation beds, Rs 15,000 for ICU and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care for COVID-19 treatment, an official order said on S...

Robber held with Rs 3.50 lakh cash

Police on Saturday arrested a suspected robber here in Maharashtra and seized Rs 3.50 lakh cash from him, an official said. The accused Dinesh Kare and his aides had allegedly robbed a city-based trader off cash on June 17 while he was goin...

Johns Hopkins sues to block rule on international students

Johns Hopkins University has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administrations decision to make international students leave the US if they intend to take classes entirely online starting this fall. The Baltimore private institutio...

Antonio scores 4 as West Ham relegates Norwich from EPL

Michail Antonio scored all the goals as West Ham beat Norwich 4-0 to relegate the Canaries from the English Premier League on Saturday. Antonio has been a standout since the league restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since July 1 hes s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020