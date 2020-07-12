220 Indians repatriated from Malaysia under Vande Bharat Mission
A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission brought back 220 stranded Indians from Malaysia to Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday.ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 12-07-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 07:54 IST
A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission brought back 220 stranded Indians from Malaysia to Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday. As many as 5,80,000 Indians have been evacuated from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission as of July 8, Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.
Vande Bharat Mission is being carried out by the Indian government to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic. The first phase of the mission commenced on May 7. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Malaysia palm plantations urge govt to let foreign workers return
Air India brings home 144 stranded Indians from Ukraine
Tomar slams Cong in Punjab for “misleading” farmers over ordinances
7 deaths, 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab today
Punjab lifts restrictions on number of passengers in buses