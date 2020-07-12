Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdown

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdownPTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 16:18 IST
Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 people
The report released late Saturday by Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation comes months after the crash
The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting US soldiers in Iraq over the American drone strike that earlier killed Guard General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.
