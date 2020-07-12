Left Menu
Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan, son in stable condition - health officials India's most famous film star Amitabh Bachchan, and his son Abhishek, are in stable condition after testing positive for the coronavirus, a hospital official and government health authorities said on Sunday.

People News Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, son in stable condition; Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan, son in stable condition - health officials

India's most famous film star Amitabh Bachchan, and his son Abhishek, are in stable condition after testing positive for the coronavirus, a hospital official and government health authorities said on Sunday. The 77-year-old legendary actor said in a tweet on Saturday night that he had tested positive for the highly infectious virus.

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail, citing coronavirus, and denies Jeffrey Epstein charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls for him to sexually abuse and said she deserves bail, citing the risk she might contract the coronavirus in jail. Maxwell, 58, filed her request in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, eight days after being arrested in New Hampshire, where authorities said she had been hiding at a sprawling property she bought while shielding her identity.

