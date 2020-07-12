COVID-19 cases in Pak rises to 250,269; Sindh CM warns against declaring 'early victory'

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Sunday surged to over 2.50 lakhs. As per the latest data available on Dawn, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has risen to 250,269 while the death toll has surged to 5,245. While Sindh has reported 105,533 cases of coronavirus, Punjab has reported 86,556 cases. A total of 156,700 people have also recovered from the virus.

According to a Dawn report, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah warned against declaring an "early victory" on the country's efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic and urged citizens to get tested. "Today we are in control of the situation to a certain extent [but] I don't think we are fully in control, and it is up to us [how we move forward]," he was quoted as saying by Dawn, while speaking to media in Karachi.

He also pointed out that province has been conducting double the number of tests of any province. "Punjab is ranked second, but it is also conducting less than half of the tests we are carrying out. Despite this, I am still not satisfied with Sindh's testing capacity," he was quoted as saying. (ANI)