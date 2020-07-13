Left Menu
Four Pak Army soldiers killed in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

Four Pakistani Army soldiers were killed in exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan on Sunday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-07-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 08:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four Pakistani Army soldiers were killed in exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan on Sunday. "Four terrorists were killed during an IBO in Vezhda Sar, eight kilometres southwest of Boya, Miranshah, North Waziristan district," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), military's media affairs wing was quoted as saying in a statement by Dawn.

"Sanitisation force conducted [an] operation against terrorists' hideout in Vezhda Sar this morning. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces," the statement added. Last month, two Pakistan soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Waziristan, the ISPR had said.

However, ISPR in its statement did not clarify to which organisation the terrorists belonged. (ANI)

