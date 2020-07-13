Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton wants Ferrari to do more in fight against racism

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton praised his Mercedes team for taking a stance against racism but said after winning Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix that Ferrari and others should do more. The Briton took a knee with 11 drivers before the race while wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and then gave a raised fist salute on his car and on the podium after winning at the Red Bull Ring.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:10 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton wants Ferrari to do more in fight against racism
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton praised his Mercedes team for taking a stance against racism but said after winning Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix that Ferrari and others should do more.

The Briton took a knee with 11 drivers before the race while wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and then gave a raised fist salute on his car and on the podium after winning at the Red Bull Ring. It was the second weekend in a row that drivers have knelt before the start, although not all have done so.

Taking the knee has become a common act of protest against racism and police brutality since the killing on May 25 of George Floyd, a Black American, by a white police officer in Minneapolis unleashed a global outpouring of sadness and outrage. The gesture was not part of the official programme, as it had been before the season-opener at the same Austrian circuit when Formula One and teams emphasised an anti-racism message.

"We've seen Red Bull's mechanics take a knee, which I think is great, but as businesses and as teams... if you look at Ferrari who have thousands of people working with them, I've heard no word of Ferrari saying that they hold themselves accountable, and this is what they're going to do for their future," the sport's only Black driver told reporters. "And we need the teams to do that. We need Formula One and the FIA to be more leading in those scenarios, saying 'hey guys, all of us together, everyone needs to pull together and fight for this.'

"I think a lot of people don't know what the problem is," added Hamilton, who has set up a commission to push for equal opportunity and more diversity in motorsport. "Some people deny there is a problem." Ferrari, whose race on Sunday lasted about 20 seconds until Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collided, said the team strongly supported diversity and equal opportunities.

"Equality of treatment and opportunity is not simply about the essential principle of equity," Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri said this month when the company was awarded an equal pay certificate. "It is a fundamental pillar to attract, retain, and develop the finest talents to foster innovation and our long term growth."

Vettel has knelt alongside Hamilton before both races while Leclerc remained standing but with 'End Racism' on his shirt. "Formula One left us the choice to express ourselves in the way we wanted," Leclerc said. "It was clearly written on our shirt to end racism, which is the main message we want to pass through."

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Better food for world's poor could hike climate-changing emissions

By Thin Lei Win ROME, July 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - To feed their people a healthy diet, countries from Ethiopia to India may need to hike their climate-changing emissions - a shift only possible if richer nations simultaneously curb...

Six of Harvey Weinstein's accusers object to New York's $18.9 mln settlement

Six women who claim they were sexually abused by Harvey Weinstein urged a U.S. judge on Monday to reject an 18.9 million settlement between the disgraced movie producer, the board of his former studio, and other accusers. The settlement ann...

Fighting breaks out on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Several Azeri and Armenian soldiers have been killed or wounded in border clashes, both countries said on Monday, each accusing the other of encroaching on its territory.The two former Soviet republics have long been in conflict over Azerba...

Rockets' Westbrook announces he has coronavirus

Houston Rockets star and former NBA Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook announced Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Westbrook revealed the news on social media. He was not on the team plane when the Rockets traveled to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020