Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federal judge strikes down Georgia abortion restrictions

A federal judge on Monday permanently blocked Georgia's 2019 “heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution. U.S. Supreme Court precedent has for nearly five decades held that states cannot ban abortion prior to the viability of a fetus, and since Georgia's law does just that it is unconstitutional, the law's opponents argued.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 14-07-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 01:00 IST
Federal judge strikes down Georgia abortion restrictions
Representative image Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery

A federal judge on Monday permanently blocked Georgia's 2019 "heartbeat" abortion law, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled against the state in a lawsuit filed by abortion providers and an advocacy group. Jones had temporarily blocked the law in October, and it never went into effect. The new ruling permanently enjoins the state from ever enforcing House Bill 481.

The measure sought to ban abortions once a "detectable human heartbeat" was present, with some limited exceptions. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women realize they're pregnant, according to a legal challenge. Both the state and those challenging the law asked Jones to rule without a trial, saying there were no disputed facts. Jones granted the challengers' motions for summary judgment and denied the state's motions, finding the law violated the 14th Amendment.

"HB 481 violates the constitutional right to privacy which, in turn, inflicts per se irreparable harm on plaintiffs," Jones wrote in a 67-page order. U.S. Supreme Court precedent has for nearly five decades held that states cannot ban abortion prior to the viability of a fetus, and since Georgia's law does just that it is unconstitutional, the law's opponents argued. The state argued that the law promoted fetal well-being. It was widely considered as one of a number of attempts to create fresh legal challenges to abortion after two new conservative justices were confirmed to the Supreme Court. The high court, by a 5-4 ruling on June 29, struck down another of those challenges involving regulations from Louisiana.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lab that tested U.S. execution drug will no longer accept lethal injection samples

A laboratory that was revealed last week to have been testing the purity of a lethal-injection drug for the U.S. Department of Justice has said it will no longer test the drug if it is intended for executions. DYNALABS, in St. Louis, Missou...

Canada's Trudeau apologizes for 'mistake' amid charity uproar

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Monday for taking part in a Cabinet decision to use a charity he and his family have worked with to administer a 900 million 663.4 million student grant program. Trudeau, 48, is facing a ...

FOREX-Dollar stabilizes ahead of earnings, U.S. consumer data

The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked to U.S. corporate earnings and upcoming retail data to gauge whether guarded optimism on the economic outlook was justified. The index that measures the safe-haven dollar against a basket...

California shuts down again as U.S. coronavirus crisis expands

Californias governor ordered a retreat on Monday from the states reopening as coronavirus cases soared and the states two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, announced all learning will be online-only when classes resume in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020