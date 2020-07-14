Global COVID-19 count exceeds 13 million cases, toll at 570,776: Johns Hopkins University
The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 13 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows.ANI | New York | Updated: 14-07-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 03:15 IST
New York [US], July 14 (Sputnik/ANI): The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 13 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows. The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 13,006,764 as of 21:15 GMT on Monday. A total of 570,776 people have died of the disease, the university added.
As many as 7,163,038 COVID-19 patients have recovered worldwide. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, Brazil and India. (Sputnik/ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johns Hopkins University
- New York
- Brazil
- India
- World Health Organization
ALSO READ
New York's Cuomo says Trump should issue executive order mandating masks in public
New York's Stonewall Inn gets $250,000 lifeline to avoid closure
MTV VMA awards to go ahead in New York in August
MTV Video Music Awards to be held in physical New York venue on Aug. 30
New York's Cuomo says Trump should mandate masks in public to fight virus