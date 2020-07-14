Left Menu
Development News Edition

Body of missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera found in California lake, sheriff says

A body recovered from a lake in California is that of missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, officials said on Monday. "We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a news conference on the shore of Lake Piru near Los Angeles.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 03:35 IST
Body of missing 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera found in California lake, sheriff says

A body recovered from a lake in California is that of missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, officials said on Monday.

"We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a news conference on the shore of Lake Piru near Los Angeles. Rivera, 33, was presumed drowned after going missing on Wednesday. She had rented a boat on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son, Josey, who was found unharmed.

Her body was recovered early on Monday near the surface of the water in an area where the boat had gone missing that was 35 to 60 feet deep (11-18 m) and with heavy brush and trees underwater, Ayub said. He said Rivera's family had been informed and the body had been taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy and formal identification by dental records. "There is no indication this was foul play and no indication this was a suicide," Ayub said.

Rivera’s son, discovered alone and sleeping, told authorities he and his mother had both gone swimming in the lake, a recreational reservoir about 50 miles (80.47 km) north of downtown Los Angeles. Ayub said it was not clear what happened but that Rivera's son had told investigators his mother pushed him back into the boat but did not get back in herself.

Rivera was not wearing a life vest. "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family," tweeted Jane Lynch, who played tough cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the show.

"Glee," a television musical drama about a high school choir, was one of the biggest pop culture hits 10 years ago but has seen its share of tragedy. Actor Cory Monteith, who played football player Finn, died of a drug overdose in 2013, and Mark Salling, who played Puck, killed himself in 2018 after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump congratulates Polish President Duda's 'historic' re-election

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Andrzej Duda on his historic re-election as president of Poland.Congratulations to my friend President AndrzejDuda of Poland on his historic re-election Looking forward to continuing our i...

Mexico raises 'disappeared' toll to 73,000 amid grinding cartel violence

Mexico on Monday raised the number of people listed officially as disappeared in the violence-torn country to 73,201, with most of them believed to be victims of brutal drug cartel warfare. The latest figures, revised from 61,000 in January...

California's new lockdown dims outlook for U.S. growth in pandemic

California Governor Gavin Newsoms decision Monday to reimpose restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and even ordinary office work to tamp down a surge of coronavirus infections is dimming economic growth prospects for the nation as a whol...

New Zealand opposition leader resigns two months out from election

New Zealand opposition leader Todd Muller unexpectedly resigned on Tuesday after just over 50 days in the role, leaving the conservative National Party scrambling to find a new leader to face Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Sept. 19 el...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020