Left Menu
Development News Edition

Widow of ex-Korean Air boss convicted of assaulting workers

The widow of the former Korean Air chairman received a suspended prison sentence Tuesday for assault and other abuses of her chauffeur, security guard and other employees in a case that extended a bizarre legal saga surrounding the company's founding family.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 14-07-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 13:11 IST
Widow of ex-Korean Air boss convicted of assaulting workers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The widow of the former Korean Air chairman received a suspended prison sentence Tuesday for assault and other abuses of her chauffeur, security guard, and other employees in a case that extended a bizarre legal saga surrounding the company's founding family. The Seoul Central District Court found the 70-year-old Lee Myung-hee guilty of habitual abuse toward helpless "victims who were under her influence" and sentenced her to a two-year prison sentence suspended by three years.

While prosecutors had sought a jail term of two-and-a-half years, the court said it considered Lee's age and that she was acknowledging responsibility. It wasn't immediately known whether prosecutors or Lee would appeal the ruling. Lee was accused of physically and verbally abusing her employees between 2011 and 2018, including reportedly kicking her chauffeur for failing to load luggage into a car and throwing pruning shears toward a security guard at her home.

She is the widow of former Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho, who died last year. Their son, Walter Cho, has been leading Korean Air since then. Their daughter Cho Hyun-ah was a company executive who gained notoriety in 2014 after she ordered a Korean Air passenger plane to return to a terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York because she was angry that the crew-served her macadamia nuts in a bag instead of on a plate.

Dubbed "nut rage," the incident severely tarnished the Cho family's image. She was released from jail in South Korea in May 2015 after the top court suspended her sentence in the case. Korean Air has seen tough business conditions since the coronavirus pandemic, and it is rotating 70% of its 20,000 workers on six months paid leave amid a sharp decrease in air travel.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pilot sacked as deputy CM, party's Rajasthan unit chief

The Congress on Tuesday sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthans deputy chief minister and the partys state unit chief. Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Me...

12 African leaders selected to join Facebook Community Accelerator 

As part of its focus in bringing people together and building communities, Facebook Facebook.com today announced the 12 African community leaders who have been selected to join Facebooks Community Accelerator bit.ly2Wj59Hp, a six-month prog...

COVID-19: KDMC acquires 80 per cent beds at pvt hospitals

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Maharashtras Thane district has acquired 80 per cent beds in private hospitals for treatment for COVID-19 patients, an official said on Tuesday. In an order issued on Monday, municipal commission...

Samsung: 6G earliest commercialization could be as early as 2028

Releasing a White Paper on the next generation communication system i.e. 6G, Samsung on Tuesday said the company expects the completion of the 6G standard, and its earliest commercialization date as early as 2028, while mass commercializati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020