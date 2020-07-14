Thailand's AIS says Huawei among five companies tendering to build 5G core networks

Thailand's Advanced Info Service Pcl said on Tuesday Huawei Technologies is among five companies tendering to build its 5G core networks. AIS, Thailand's largest mobile operator, is in the final stage of selecting vendors, which now include Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, ZTE, and Samsung, said the company's president Hui Weng Cheong.

"We are in the process of selecting vendors for the proper 5G core networks, both the Chinese and the Europeans," said Weng Cheong. AIS won 23 spectrum licenses for 5G in auctions in February, compared with its competitors True Pcl and Total Access Communication, which won 17 and two licenses respectively.