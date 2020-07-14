Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thais seek to fix errors that allowed infected foreigners in

Anger was palpable in the eastern province of Rayong, where a member of a visiting 31-member Egyptian military team who tested positive for the disease apparently skirted regulations to go shopping with his colleagues. The second case involved the infected 9-year-old daughter of a foreign diplomat whose family returned from Sudan and stayed in their condominium in Bangkok.

PTI | Rayong | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:36 IST
Thais seek to fix errors that allowed infected foreigners in
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Authorities in Thailand urged almost 1,900 people to quarantine themselves and get tested for the coronavirus after a breakdown in screening allowed two foreigners with the disease to pose a risk to public health. The agency coordinating Thailand's coronavirus response also announced Tuesday it is rolling back regulations for admitting foreign visitors in order to tighten up procedures.

The incidents involving newly arrived foreigners emerged after seven weeks during which Thailand's only new confirmed cases of the coronavirus were from Thais repatriated from abroad, with no cases of local transmission reported. The government has been eager to begin the process of reopening the country to foreign visitors, especially tourists who are vital contributors to the economy. Anger was palpable in the eastern province of Rayong, where a member of a visiting 31-member Egyptian military team who tested positive for the disease apparently skirted regulations to go shopping with his colleagues.

The second case involved the infected 9-year-old daughter of a foreign diplomat whose family returned from Sudan and stayed in their condominium in Bangkok. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said a contact tracing app indicated that 1,882 people may have crossed paths with the infected Egyptian and urged them to self-isolate for 14 days and get tested as soon as possible. Seven people known to have had direct contact with the man have already been quarantined.

Officials in Rayong closed several schools and a mall and sealed off part of the hotel where the Egyptians stayed. Long lines of people formed outside one of the two malls the Egyptians visited, where health authorities were offering free coronavirus tests. Medical personnel in two mobile ambulances administered nose swabs.

"I come to this place quite often," said Pattamaporn Wonggnam, a 28-year-old office worker, "When I heard the news, I was quite worried." The incident apparently is the first to test the government's Thai Chana contact tracing system, in which visitors to malls and other public places scan a QR code with their phones upon entry and exit. The government said it would send messages to those flagged as being at possible risk. Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha confirmed at a news conference in Rayong that the infected Egyptian was part of a group that went shopping. He blamed them for not cooperating with rules guiding the isolation of foreign visitors.

The COVID-19 center on Monday revealed the details of the Egyptian military team's stopovers at U-Tapao airport in Rayong. The group arrived in Thailand via the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan on the night of July 8 and flew to Chengdu in China and back on July 9. They were tested for the coronavirus on July 10 and that same day members of the group visited several public locations, including two malls, in Rayong. By the time the results of the infected man's test were processed on July 11, the Egyptian team had departed for home.

COVID-19 center spokesman Taweesilp said Tuesday that landing permission is being revoked for eight Egyptian flights due to lack of cooperation from last week's visiting military team. He also said permission for three categories of foreign visitors who were recently allowed entry — VIP guests of the government, diplomats or representatives of international organizations, and business people and investors and others on approved missions — is temporarily postponed pending a revamp of entry procedures. The latter group would be allowed to travel on special repatriation flights for Thais.

In Rayong, a 68-year-old company manager expressed her distress over how the government handled the situation. "I am angry because this shouldn't happen. They should have been quarantined, same as Thais who travel back who have to be quarantined for 14 days," said Papen Sakulkru. "Why did this group of people receive privilege and was able to skip the quarantine?" The third revision of rules by announced by the COVID-19 center will require arriving diplomats to stay in state-supervised quarantine for 14 days instead of self-isolating.

That ruling was apparently in response to the case of the daughter of a diplomat from Sudan whose family traveled from their homeland on July 7 and reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus on arrival in Bangkok. However, the girl was retested after showing symptoms and was found to be positive. The family has been staying in a condominium in Bangkok which health authorities will now investigate for any spread of the disease. Diplomats, unlike ordinary foreigners entering Thailand, did not have to stay at state quarantine facilities, but the rules guiding their quarantine were not clearly spelled out.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's NNPC fired 850 workers, many from refineries, oil union says

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC has fired 850 workers, many of them from refineries, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, an oil union said on Tuesday. The workers are both skilled and unskilled contractors, including technicia...

U.S. says it executes Daniel Lee, first federal execution in 17 years

The U.S. government on Tuesday carried out its first execution in 17 years, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lee after the Supreme Court cleared the way overnight, a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman said.Lee was pronounced dead ...

Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews not returning as 'Dancing With the Stars' hosts

When the dance reality TV show Dancing with the Stars returns with its 29th season, it will be without two of its staples --- Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the hosts of the show. According to Fox News, the 65-year-old game show host, Berge...

White House virus task force member says 'none of us lie'

A top member of the White House coronavirus task force said Tuesday that none of us lie to the public, an accusation President Donald Trump had retweeted, and that while kids need to be back in school as Trump insists, we have to get the vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020