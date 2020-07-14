Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malian accused of Timbuktu war crimes refuses to enter plea

A Malian Islamist rebel accused of being central to the "persecution" of residents of Timbuktu and the destruction of the city's holy grounds refused to enter a plea Tuesday as his lawyers argued he was not mentally fit to stand trial.

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:07 IST
Malian accused of Timbuktu war crimes refuses to enter plea
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Malian Islamist rebel accused of being central to the "persecution" of residents of Timbuktu and the destruction of the city's holy grounds refused to enter a plea Tuesday as his lawyers argued he was not mentally fit to stand trial. Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court, which opened the trial on Tuesday, say the Ansar Dine Islamist group that Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz belonged to control every aspect of public life in Timbuktu after seizing part of the north of Mali in 2012 along with Tuareg separatists.

Timbuktu's inhabitants were "belittled, humiliated and assaulted, subject to veritable persecution on religious and gender grounds to which they saw no end and in which Al Hassan, the acting embodiment of the Islamic police, played a leading role", ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told judges. As well as trying to impose sharia Islamic law across divided Mali, the al Qaeda-linked fighters used pick-axes, shovels, and hammers to shatter earthen tombs and centuries-old shrines reflecting the local Sufi version of Islam in what is known as the "City of 333 Saints".

This kind of Sufi worship was anathema to Islamists like the Ansar Dine fighters who adhere to a puritanical branch of Sunni Islam. The attacks, which drew international condemnation, were an echo of the 2001 dynamiting by the Taliban of two 6th-century statues of Buddha carved into a cliff in Bamiyan in Afghanistan.

The ICC, the world's only permanent war crimes tribunal, has been examining events in Mali since 2012. French and Malian troops pushed the rebels back the following year. Al Hassan faces 13 charges for rape, torture, sexual slavery and directing attacks against religious and historical buildings.

According to his defense team, restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak meant they had not been able to see their client in person for four months. He has been held in ICC custody since March 2018. When they finally did this month they were "alarmed" at his state and cited a defence health expert report that Al Hassan was "experiencing disassociation" due to post-traumatic stress from "severe maltreatment" he suffered earlier while in jail in Mali before his transfer to The Hague.

While the judges ordered a medical examination of Al Hassan to determine his fitness to stand trial, they also ruled they would not delay the hearing. Al Hassan was asked to enter a plea to each of the charges but refused, telling judges 13 times: "I cannot answer that question."

He is the second suspect from Mali to appear before the ICC over crimes suspected to have been committed by Ansar Dine. Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi pleaded guilty to the destruction of cultural heritage for his part in smashing the mausoleums. He was sentenced to nine years in 2017 after apologizing for his actions.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand's AIS says Huawei among five companies tendering to build 5G core networks

Thailands Advanced Info Service Pcl said on Tuesday Huawei Technologies is among five companies tendering to build its 5G core networks. AISs disclosure came as the UK government ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from the cou...

Delta trims August flights amid resurgent virus, CEO says demand 'at a stall'

Delta Air Lines scaled back the flights it planned to add in August amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and warned it will be more than two years before the industry sees a sustainable recovery from the staggering impact of the pandemic. Were at...

Saudi Arabia permanently cancels licence of Qatar's beIN Sports

Saudi Arabias General Authority for Competition GAC said on Tuesday it has permanently canceled the license of Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, which has been barred from broadcasting in the kingdom since mid-2017 under a dispute with Qatar....

ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary solves 'network problems' in his village

The cricketers around the world would anxiously wait for his signals but ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary had little inkling that a certain lack of signal would affect his work and daily routine. Once the South Africa ODI series was postponed due ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020