Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 100-pound fine for failure to wear face masks in England shops from Jul 24

The enforcement powers for the new policy will be handed to the police and anyone failing to wear a face covering while shopping will be subject to a fine of up to GBP 100, or GBP 50 if paid speedily within 14 days. “There is growing evidence that wearing a face covering in an enclosed space helps protect individuals and those around them from coronavirus,” a 10 Downing Street spokesperson said.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:56 IST
COVID-19: 100-pound fine for failure to wear face masks in England shops from Jul 24

Ending days of speculation, the UK government on Tuesday declared that wearing a face mask or face covering will become mandatory in shops across England from July 24 and a fine of up to 100 pounds would be imposed on those not complying with the rule as the country eases out of the coronavirus lockdown. The enforcement powers for the new policy will be handed to the police and anyone failing to wear a face covering while shopping will be subject to a fine of up to GBP 100, or GBP 50 if paid speedily within 14 days.

“There is growing evidence that wearing a face covering in an enclosed space helps protect individuals and those around them from coronavirus,” a 10 Downing Street spokesperson said. “The Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) has been clear that people should be wearing face coverings in shops and we will make this mandatory from July 24,” the spokesperson said.

While shop workers will be encouraged to prompt customers to comply, they will not be expected to enforce the rules, allaying retail union concerns about their involvement in the enforcement process. The British Retail Consortium said it hoped the announcement "will make shoppers feel even more confident about returning to the High Street". The decision was fully outlined by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock in a House of Commons statement on Tuesday, following days of conflicting statements from Cabinet ministers.

"The death rate of sales and retail assistants is 75 per cent higher amongst men and 60 per cent higher amongst women than in the general population. There is also evidence that face coverings increase confidence in people to shop," said the minister, who urged that shopkeepers and police should work together to enforce the new rules. "Should an individual without an exemption refuse to wear a face covering, a shop can refuse them entry and can call the police if people refuse to comply. The police have formal enforcement powers and can issue a fine," he said.

However, police chiefs have expressed concerns about having to enforce these additional rules. John Apter, Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, wrote on Twitter that “we simply don't have the resources” to enforce compulsory masks. The confirmation follows Johnson's intervention over the issue on Monday, when he called on people to wear masks while the government considers enforcement measures.

"I think people should be wearing (face masks) in shops. And, in terms of how we do that, whether we make it mandatory or not, we'll be looking at the guidance – we'll be seeing a little bit more in the next few days," he had said. The Opposition Labour Party, which has been in favour of stricter enforcement of face coverings as a measure to curb the transmission of coronavirus, had called for more clarity after some contrary messages on compulsory face coverings.

"The government has been slow and muddled again over face coverings,” said Labour's shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth. "Given the government's own guidance issued on May 11 advised in favour of face masks, many will ask why yet again have ministers been slow in making a decision in this pandemic, and why it'll take another 11 days before these new guidelines to come into force," he said. London mayor Sadiq Khan, who has been campaigning for the move for some time, called the government's "confused communications" on the subject a "disgrace".

"We can't afford to wait another day and the government should bring this policy in immediately – further delay risks lives," he urged. At present, it is mandatory to wear face coverings only on public transport in most regions of the UK but there has been a growing debate around a wider mandatory approach as Britain undergoes a phased return to business as usual after the lockdown imposed on March 23. In Scotland, face masks in shops have been mandatory since July 10 and while shoppers in Wales and Northern Ireland are not currently required to wear them, both regions have said this will be kept under review.

In line with the rules on public transport, children under 11 and those with certain disabilities will be exempt from face coverings in shops. Many scientists have been keen on a rethink over face masks as the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations on the issue were also updated in favour of their use in enclosed spaces to curb the transmission of the deadly virus.

UK-based Indian-origin Nobel laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan was among those who had warned that the UK was lagging behind other countries in the mandatory use of face masks to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus. “Just treat it as another item of clothing that is part of the new normal and wear it whenever you cannot socially distance safely. It is the right thing to do, and a small price to pay, to help keep infections down and the economy open in the pandemic,” he said.

The latest move will bring England into line not only with Scotland but also other major European nations like Spain, Italy and Germany..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium, once hard-hit, reports zero coronavirus deaths for first time since March

Belgium, which has reined in the coronavirus after becoming the worst-hit mid-sized country in the world, reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday for the first time since March 10. As in many European countries t...

Soccer-Multescu takes charge of Dinamo, 39th coaching contract

Gheorghe Multescu was appointed coach of Dinamo Bucharest on Tuesday, starting his fourth spell at the cash-strapped Romanian club and his 39th managerial job. Former Dinamo midfielder Multescu, 68, has been coaching since 1985, leading mor...

German court bans Tesla ad statements related to autonomous driving

Germany has banned Tesla from repeating what a court says are misleading advertising statements relating to the capabilities of the firms driver assistance systems and to autonomous driving, a Munich judge ruled on Tuesday.Tesla can appeal ...

Beijing accuses US of 'stirring division' in South China Sea

Beijing on Tuesday asked the US to not stir up divisions between China and its South-East Asian neighbours in the South China Sea. The statement came after the US called Chinese claims to the resource-rich region of the disputed South China...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020