BRIEF-Delta CEO Says Q3 Capacity Will Be About 20%-25% Of 2019 Levels

Delta Air Lines Inc: * DELTA CEO SAYS Q3 CAPACITY WILL BE ABOUT 20%-25% OF 2019 LEVEL BUT UP FROM 10% IN Q2

* DELTA AIR LINES SAYS EXPECTING OVERALL REVENUE FOR THE SEPTEMBER QUARTER TO BE ONLY 20% TO 25% OF LAST SUMMER * DELTA CEO SAYS DOESN'T THINK WE'LL EVER GET BACK TO THE VOLUMES OF BUSINESS TRAVEL SEEN IN 2019 - CONF. CALL

* DELTA CFO SAYS NO-SHOW RATES IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS VERSUS AROUND 3% HISTORICALLY * DELTA CFO SAYS NO-SHOW RATES MAKE IT HARD TO MANAGE SEATING CAPS, BUT FLEXIBILITY 'CLEARLY WHERE WE NEED TO BE'

* DELTA AIR LINE INC CFO SAYS LOOKING AT ALL OPTIONS BUT PLANS NOT CHANGED WITH RESPECT TO REFINERY RIGHT NOW