Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's ruling party leaders slam PM Oli over his 'real Ayodhya' remark

With Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli making claims that Ayodhya is a part of Nepal and Lord Rama a Nepali citizen, several political leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) slammed the Prime Minister for his comments and asked him to issue an apology.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:09 IST
Nepal's ruling party leaders slam PM Oli over his 'real Ayodhya' remark
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

With Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli making claims that Ayodhya is a part of Nepal and Lord Rama a Nepali citizen, several political leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) slammed the Prime Minister for his comments and asked him to issue an apology. Taking to Facebook, Bamdev Gautam, deputy chair of the NCP said that he had discussed with Oli on Ayodhya and Lord Rama about two years ago. He further said that he had warned Oli against issuing any statements on the matter without substantiate proof.

"Each person follows a different religion. No one should try to attack their emotions by targetting their religious beliefs. Similarly, no country or community or person should use religious scriptures for the fulfillment of their vested interest. In this pretext, we communists want to remain secular," Gautam wrote. "As the Prime Minister's statement over the birthplace of Lord Rama has invited both national and international controversy, I urge the Prime Minister to issue an apology. I also request him to form a team comprising historians to study the matter," he added.

Narayankaji Shrestha, NCP spokesperson, took to Twitter saying, "Let us not insult and devalue Nepal's political parties and leaders. Let us abandon the tendency to say and propagate anything based on short-term interests, without looking at the facts, without critical consciousness. It does not benefit the nation and society. What are we teaching our new generation? Let us be patriotic and use discretion." Earlier in the day, Nepal's Foreign Minister issued a statement of clarification over the issue.

On Monday, Oli said, "Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori, a city in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed that Lord Rama was born there. Due to these continuous claims even we have believed that deity Sita got married to Prince Rama of India. However, in reality, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj." He was speaking at an event organised at the Prime Minister's residence in Kathmandu.

Oli also blamed India for cultural encroachment by "creating a fake Ayodhya." "Balmiki Ashram is in Nepal and the holy place where King Dashrath had executed the rites to get the son is in Ridi. Dashrath's son Ram was not an Indian and Ayodhya is also in Nepal," he claimed.

In an attempt to save self from criticism, Oli questioned how Lord Rama could come to Janakpur to marry Sita when there was "no means" of communication. He further said that it to be impossible for Lord Rama to come to Janakpur from present Ayodhya that lies in India. "Janakpur lies here and Ayodhya there and there is talk of marriage. There was neither telephone nor mobile then how could he know about Janakpur," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tech sell-off weighs on Europe as virus fears mount; FTSE 100 outperforms

European stocks were hit by a selloff in technology shares on Tuesday, as U.S. peers slumped on fears of new coronavirus restrictions, while London blue-chips outperformed on a boost for the telecoms and energy sectors.The pan-European STOX...

Amravati COVID-19 case count reaches 1,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Amravati district increased by 21 on Tuesday to reach the 1,000 mark, an official said. With this, it has become the third district after Nagpur and Akola in Vidarbha region to have 1,000 cases.A...

Maharashtra: 251 new coronavirus cases in Aurangabad district

Coronavirus cases in central Maharashtras Aurangabad district reached 9,065 on Tuesday with 251 new patients coming to light, officials said. With six patients succumbing during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic in the district ...

BJP not in favour of imposition of Art 356 in WB: Dilip Ghosh

BJP West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the party was not in favour of the imposition of Article 356 in the state and it would fight and defeat the ruling Trinamool Congress democratically. He told newspersons that p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020