Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK tables new 'cheaper, quicker and easier' Health Visa in Parliament

The new visa, welcomed by Indian professional groups, will be launched from August to create a new fast-track visa route designed to attract the best global health professionals to work in the NHS, for NHS commissioned service providers, and in eligible occupations in the social care sector. "We are indebted to overseas health and care professionals for their tremendous contributions, not just in saving thousands of lives throughout this crisis, but for the vital role they play year-round,” said Home Secretary Priti Patel, who worked on the new visa with Cabinet colleague Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 21:36 IST
UK tables new 'cheaper, quicker and easier' Health Visa in Parliament
“Our health and care system has always had a proud tradition of welcoming overseas staff to work, train and live in the UK, and I'm proud that the NHS is a destination of choice for talented people from around the world,” added Hancock. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The UK government tabled a new "cheaper, quicker and easier" Health and Care Visa in Parliament on Tuesday, aimed at attracting overseas doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals to the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) as part of a new post-Brexit visa and immigration system. The new visa, welcomed by Indian professional groups, will be launched from August to create a new fast-track visa route designed to attract the best global health professionals to work in the NHS, for NHS commissioned service providers and ineligible occupations in the social care sector.

"We are indebted to overseas health and care professionals for their tremendous contributions, not just in saving thousands of lives throughout this crisis, but for the vital role they play year-round," said Home Secretary Priti Patel, who worked on the new visa with Cabinet colleague Health Secretary Matt Hancock. "This new visa is part of our new immigration system making it quicker, cheaper and easier for the best and brightest health and care professionals from around the globe to work in our brilliant NHS," she said.

"Our health and care system has always had a proud tradition of welcoming overseas staff to work, train and live in the UK, and I'm proud that the NHS is a destination of choice for talented people from around the world," added Hancock. The new Health and Care Visa was included in Patel's announcements on Monday, when she laid out further details of the new points-based system to come into force from January 1, 2021, at the end of the Brexit transition period when the UK is no longer bound by the European Union (EU) free movement of people rules.

"The fast-track healthcare visa is a welcome initiative," said Baroness Usha Prashar, Chairperson of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) UK Council. "The new system will benefit Indian companies and employees doing business in the UK. It is equitable and will provide level playing field to EU and non-EU citizens seeking assignments and skilled jobs in the UK," she said.

The new Health and Care Visa will come with a reduced visa application fee compared to that paid by other skilled workers, including exemption from the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) – a long-standing demand of Indian-origin doctors' groups in the UK. Health and care professionals applying on the new route can also expect a decision on whether they can work in the UK within just three weeks, following biometric enrolment. The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) has relentlessly campaigned for the scrapping of the IHS, which they had branded as a "financial penalty" on healthcare workers.

The IHS, introduced in April 2015, is imposed on anyone in the UK on a work, study or family visa for longer than six months and is set at 624 pounds per year. With the charge applicable on each member of a family, the overall cost was seen as prohibitive in a number of cases, over and above the tax payments. The Home Office said that as part of the launch of the Health and Care Visa, those who apply via the visa and their dependents will be exempt from the IHS. Those working in health and social care who do not qualify for the Health and Care Visa will still be able to claim a reimbursement from the IHS if they have paid this on or after March 31, the Home Office said.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it is currently working with the sector to set up operational arrangements for reimbursing health and social care staff outside the scope of the Health and Care visa, which will commence from October. "The unwavering commitment, skill and compassion staff have shown during the fight against this deadly virus is nothing short of phenomenal, and the reimbursement of the immigration health surcharge recognises the enormous contribution of those who have come to the UK to work in health and social care," said Hancock.

The new Health and Care Visa will apply to eligible roles within the health and care sector. Under current rules, a Tier 2 (General) visa for a skilled worker – including healthcare professionals – applying from outside the UK, can cost from 464 pounds for a visa lasting up to three years if the job is in a national shortage of up to 1,220 pounds for a visa lasting more than three years in a role, not in national shortage. With the new Health and Care Visa, applicants will either pay 232 pounds if they are applying for a visa lasting up to three years or 464 pounds if they are applying for a visa lasting longer than three years. The complete list of roles eligible for the new fast-track visa includes Biological scientists and biochemists, Physical Scientists, Medical Practitioners, Psychologists, Pharmacists, Ophthalmic Opticians, Dental practitioners, Medical Radiographers, Podiatrists, Health Professionals not elsewhere classified, Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists, Speech and Language Therapists, Therapy professionals not elsewhere classified, Nurses, Midwives, Social Workers, Paramedics.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN court rules in Qatar's favour in aviation boycott case

Qatar won a legal battle Tuesday in its efforts to end a long-running aviation boycott by Arab neighbours when the United Nations highest court ruled in its favour in a procedural dispute linked to the boycott. The International Court of Ju...

Turkey's daily coronavirus cases drop below 1,000 for first time in a month

Daily new cases of the novel coronavirus in Turkey dropped below 1,000 for the first time since June 11, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday, with 992 cases identified. Koca said the total number of COVID-19 cases now stood at 21...

U.S. carries out first execution in 17 years after overnight Supreme Court ruling

The U.S. government carried out its first execution in 17 years on Tuesday, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lee over objections by his victims relatives after the Supreme Court cleared the way with an overnight ruling. Lee, 47, w...

133 mn jobs globally by 2022 that combine humans efforts, machines, algorithms: NGO

By 2022, there will be at least 133 million jobs globally combining humans efforts, machines and algorithms, a not-for-profit organisation said on Tuesday, stressing the need for increasing digital and English literacy for youth in India. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020