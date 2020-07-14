Left Menu
Man killed by police after mask dispute at Michigan store

The shooting occurred in Eaton County, southwest of Lansing, about 30 minutes after the stabbing outside a Quality Dairy store, state police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said. A sheriff's deputy spotted the man's vehicle and shot him when he tried to attack her with his knife, Oleksyk said.

PTI | Grandledge | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:56 IST
A man was fatally shot Tuesday by a Michigan sheriff's deputy after stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a convenience store, police said.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the man's vehicle and shot him when he tried to attack her with his knife, Oleksyk said. The 43-year-old man died at a hospital.

The man had earlier stabbed a 77-year-old man outside the Quality Dairy when he was confronted about not wearing a mask. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered people to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of the coronavirus. The older man was in stable condition at a hospital, Oleksyk said.

