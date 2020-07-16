Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter silences some verified accounts after wave of hacks

A series of high-profile Twitter accounts were hijacked on Wednesday, with some of the platform's top voices - including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality television show star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama, billionaire Elon Musk, and rapper Kanye West, among many others - used to solicit digital currency. The cause of the breach was not immediately clear and - more than an hour after the first wave of hacks - Twitter took the extraordinary step of preventing at least some verified accounts from publishing messages altogether.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 04:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 04:14 IST
Twitter silences some verified accounts after wave of hacks

A series of high-profile Twitter accounts were hijacked on Wednesday, with some of the platform's top voices - including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality television show star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama, billionaire Elon Musk, and rapper Kanye West, among many others - used to solicit digital currency.

The cause of the breach was not immediately clear and - more than an hour after the first wave of hacks - Twitter took the extraordinary step of preventing at least some verified accounts from publishing messages altogether. It was not clear whether all verified users were affected but, if so, it would have a huge impact on the platform and its users. Verified users include celebrities and journalists, but also governments, politicians and heads of state.

Twitter didn't offer clarification but said in a statement that users "may be unable to tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident." The unusual scope of the problem suggested that it was not limited to a single account or service. While account compromises are not unusual, experts were surprised at the sheer scale and coordination of Wednesday's incident.

"This appears to be the worst hack of a major social media platform yet," said Dmitri Alperovitch, who co-founded cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. Twitter told Reuters just before 5 p.m. EDT that it was investigating what it later called a "security incident" and would be issuing a statement shortly. However, more than an hour-and-a-half later, the company had still not issued any explanation for what had happened.

Shares in the social media company tumbled almost 5 percent in trading after the market close before paring their losses. Earlier, some of the platform's biggest users appeared to be struggling to re-establish control of their Twitter accounts. In the case of billionaire Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, for example, one tweet soliciting cryptocurrency was removed and, sometime later, another one appeared, and then a third.

Among the others affected: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and the corporate accounts for Uber and Apple. Several accounts of cryptocurrency-focused organizations were also hijacked. Biden's campaign was "in touch" with Twitter, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person said the company had locked down the Democrat's account "immediately following the breach and removed the related tweet." Tesla and other affected companies were not immediately available for comment.

Publicly available blockchain records show that the apparent scammers have already received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency. Some experts said the incident has raised questions about Twitter's cybersecurity. "It's clear the company is not doing enough to protect itself," said Oren Falkowitz, former CEO of Area 1 Security.

Alperovitch, who now chairs the Silverado Policy Accelerator, said that, in a way, the public had dodged a bullet so far. "We are lucky that given the power of sending out tweets from the accounts of many famous people, the only thing that the hackers have done is scammed about $110,000 in bitcoins from about 300 people," he said.

TRENDING

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump wants schools open so voters will give him high marks, Biden says

President Donald Trump is insisting that schools reopen so he can save his re-election bid, his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, said on Wednesday.School districts across the country are taking a cautious approach to reopening after the su...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motor racing Eight titles easy for Hamilton, says four timer ProstFour times Formula One world champion Alain Prost says he can see Lewis Hamilton stretching his own title tally to an ea...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. judge blocks second federal execution in 17 yearsA U.S. judge in Washington blocked what would have been the second federal execution in 17 years on Wednesday, hours before it ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pink-caped Chilean deputy brings lawmakers to their feet to celebrate coronavirus billA Chilean lawmaker launched hundreds of internet memes on Wednesday when she ran through congress wea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020