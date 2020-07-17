Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deputies: 3 women attacked airline workers over flight delay

Several Spirit Airlines employees were injured Tuesday night when they were attacked by three women who were apparently upset that their flight from Fort Lauderdale to Philadelphia had been delayed, sheriff's officials said. The women hit the employees with “miscellaneous items, such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs, and fast food,” according to Broward Sheriff's Office arrest reports.

PTI | Fort Lauderdale | Updated: 17-07-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 00:40 IST
Deputies: 3 women attacked airline workers over flight delay
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Several Spirit Airlines employees were injured Tuesday night when they were attacked by three women who were apparently upset that their flight from Fort Lauderdale to Philadelphia had been delayed, sheriff's officials said. The women hit the employees with "miscellaneous items, such as phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs, and fast food," according to Broward Sheriff's Office arrest reports. The incident happened outside the gate of a flight to Philadelphia in the airport's Terminal 4.

The airline said three employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport suffered minor injuries when the women "became combative following a delayed flight." WPLG posted video of the attack, which shows the women throwing items at the employees and going behind the counter where they physically attacked at least one person. Deputies arrested the women, who are all from Philadelphia. Tymaya Wright, 20, was charged with battery and petit theft for taking a Spirit employee's phone and putting it in her backpack. Danaysha Dixon, 22, and Keira Ferguson, 21, were both arrested on battery charges.

They were taken to the jail, where they later posted bond. Jail records did not list attorneys for the women.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tech entrepreneur slain in New York died of multiple stab wounds -medical examiner

A technology entrepreneur found slain in his New York City apartment died of multiple stab wounds, the citys medical examiner said on Thursday.Police said earlier this week that the death of Fahim Saleh, 33, was a homicide but have given fe...

Iran security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters

Iranian security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse demonstrators gathered in the southwestern city of Behbahan, witnesses told Reuters, and there was a heavy presence of forces in other cities.Videos posted on social media from ...

California to release rules for reopening schools on Friday as coronavirus cases mount

California Governor Gavin Newsom will release new guidelines for opening schools as coronavirus cases continue to mount in the most populous U.S. state, his office said Thursday. The guidelines, to be released on Friday, come amid an intens...

U.S. targets all Chinese Communist Party members for possible travel ban -source

The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, a move that would worsen already tense U.S.-Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020