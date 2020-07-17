7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale struck Papua New Guinea on Friday.ANI | Port Moresby | Updated: 17-07-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 09:32 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale struck Papua New Guinea on Friday. The earthquake hit at 174km North North-East (NNE) of Port Moresby at 8:20 am today.
"An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck 174km North North-East (NNE) of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea at 8:20 am today," said National Centre for Seismology (NCS) Papua New Guinea lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)