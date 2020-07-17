Iran Police disperse protest in Behbahan amid dire economic situation

The police have dispersed a protest in the Iranian southwestern city of Behbahan which criticized the difficult economic conditions, a local police chief, Mohammad Azizi said on Friday. According to Azizi, some of Behbahan residents gathered on Thursday night in one of the city's squares.

"At first, the police tried to convince people to disperse, but they did not do this, starting to shout treacherous slogans, which is why the police dispersed them themselves," Azizi told IRNA news agency. He added that the protest resulted in no material damage and no victims, and the situation in the city was calm at the moment. However, there are some reports of Internet outages in the southwestern part of the country.