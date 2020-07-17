More tests, social rules in Australian hot spots

Left Menu
Most of Victoria's new cases and three deaths reported on Friday were in the nation's second-largest city, Melbourne, which has been locked down since last week and where authorities hope the new restrictions will soon result in the infection count plateauing. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said only five of the new cases were in regional parts of the state not in lockdown.

17-07-2020
Australia's hard-hit Victoria state on Friday reported a new high of 428 cases and was moving to increase coronavirus testing, as New South Wales state announced stricter measures after a spike in new virus cases. Most of Victoria's new cases and three deaths reported on Friday were in the nation's second-largest city, Melbourne, which has been locked down since last week and where authorities hope the new restrictions will soon result in the infection count plateauing.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said only five of the new cases were in regional parts of the state not in lockdown. Andrews said the government was increasing the number of testing sites outside Melbourne. There are currently 50 testing sites in regional Victoria.

In Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, eight new cases were detected. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said customer limits currently imposed on pubs would be extended to restaurants, cafes, clubs and other hospitality venues from next Friday. Bookings will be limited to 10 people.

Weddings and corporate events will be limited to 150. Funerals and religious services will be limited to 100. The state's largest cluster began in a Sydney pub and was caused by a Melbourne visitor who attended a work-related party there on July 3. Around 42 cases have since been linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster.

Other parts of Australia are relaxing restrictions. The Northern Territory on Friday opened its borders to everyone in Australia apart from Sydney and Victoria state, where Melbourne is located. Travellers from those restricted places must isolate in a hotel for 14 days. Western Australia state, which is free of community-spread COVID-19, on Thursday hosted the largest public event since the pandemic began when more than 22,000 spectators watched an Australian rules football match at Perth Stadium. Medical groups condemned the match as dangerous to public health.

