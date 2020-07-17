Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice weds in secret ceremony: Report

The Queen, 94, and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, joined their son Prince Andrew, 60, at the scaled-down “Covid-secure” wedding with around 20 guests, ‘The Sun’ newspaper reported. Beatrice, 31, and Mozzi, 37, had been due to marry at the Chapel Royal, at St James's Palace in London with 150 guests in May but postponed the plans amid the coronavirus lockdown.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:29 IST
Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice weds in secret ceremony: Report
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@yorkiebea)

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, married her millionaire property developer fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in Windsor on Friday, according to a UK media report. The Queen, 94, and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, joined their son Prince Andrew, 60, at the scaled-down "Covid-secure" wedding with around 20 guests, 'The Sun' newspaper reported.

Beatrice, 31, and Mozzi, 37, had been due to marry at the Chapel Royal, at St James's Palace in London with 150 guests in May but postponed the plans amid the coronavirus lockdown. Instead, a select group gathered for a more intimate ceremony with strict social distancing measures in place, the newspaper said. The monarch and Prince Philip were driven from Windsor Castle, where the couple has been isolating since March when the UK went into lockdown, through Windsor Great Park to the private church for the wedding ceremony.

It comes amid Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, being under some pressure since he was forced to step back from royal duties over his links to the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his socialite ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently arrested in the US. Prince Andrew vehemently denies accusations of his involvement in any criminal activity related to the duo and there had been questions over whether he would be walking his daughter down the aisle at any official royal wedding.

"A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus. They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity," a friend of Beatrice told the newspaper. "They needed to make the wedding Covid-secure and safe for the Queen so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with a reception on-site at the Royal Lodge. They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right," the friend said.

The Sun said that Beatrice reportedly spent the night before the wedding at the grand Royal Lodge with mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and father Andrew, before making the walk to the church in the grounds. She had been engaged to Mozzi, the son of former British Olympian and Italian nobleman Count Alessandro Mapelli-Mozzi, since September 2018.

Her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, had married her wine merchant fiancé Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded royal wedding ceremony in Windsor Castle in October 2018.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Jitendra Singh acknowledges work done by District Collectors in fighting COVID-19

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today launched the revamped PMs Awards for Excellence in Publi...

Olympics-Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games

Next years Tokyo Olympics will follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday. The International Olympic Commi...

World Emoji Day: Shilpa Shetty aces different emoji expressions on Instagram Reels

Actor Shilpa Shetty marked the World Emoji Day with a post on Instagram Reel, where she is seen imitating different emojis with her facial expressions. In the video, Shilpa is seen acing different emoji expressions ranging from happy to sad...

Tokyo Olympic venues lined up, schedule remains the same

The 42 venues for next years delayed Tokyo Olympics have been secured and the competition schedule will remain almost identical to the one that would have been used this year. The Athletes Village and the main press center have also been l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020