Two people stabbed in central London, police say

Two people stabbed in central London, police sayReuters | Updated: 18-07-2020 04:20 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 04:20 IST
Two people were stabbed in London's main financial district on Friday evening but are not believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.
"It's not terrorism related," a spokesman for City of London police said. The incident took place in Broadgate Circle, a shopping and entertainment area in the City of London.
Ambulances were in attendance and the public should avoid the area, police added.
- READ MORE ON:
- City of London
- COVID-19