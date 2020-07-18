Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marianna Vardinoyannis, Morissana Kouyate announced laureates of UN Nelson Mandela prize

Marianna Vardinoyannis of Greece and Morissana Kouyate of Guinea were on Friday (local time) announced the laureates of the United Nations 2020 Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize by General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Xinhua reported.

ANI | New York | Updated: 18-07-2020 06:35 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 06:35 IST
Marianna Vardinoyannis, Morissana Kouyate announced laureates of UN Nelson Mandela prize
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Marianna Vardinoyannis of Greece and Morissana Kouyate of Guinea were on Friday (local time) announced the laureates of the United Nations 2020 Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize by General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Xinhua reported. Vardinoyannis is a Greek philanthropist and world advocate for human rights and the protection of children's health and welfare. For more than 30 years, she has been fighting childhood cancer and for a world without borders in health, helping thousands of children to be cured, said Reem Abaza, Muhammad-Bande's spokeswoman.

Kouyate is a leading advocate on ending violence against women and girls in Africa. He carried out exceptional efforts in the fight against harmful traditional practices, particularly female genital mutilation, she said. The prize was established in 2014 by the General Assembly to recognise the achievements of those who dedicate their lives to the service of humanity by promoting the purposes and principles of the United Nations while honouring and paying homage to Nelson Mandela's extraordinary life and legacy of reconciliation, political transition, and social transformation.

The prize is awarded every five years. It was first awarded in 2015. The laureates will be recognised at the General Assembly's annual commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day, which, due to COVID-19, is being marked virtually on July 20. An in-person award ceremony will take place on a later date at UN Headquarters in New York, said the spokeswoman. (ANI)

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Amshipora

Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian, said Defence Public Relations Officer PRO Srinagar. The operation is still in progress.An encounter began between security forces and terrorists at Amsh...

Biden warns of Russian election meddling after receiving intelligence briefings

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday he is now getting intelligence briefings, and has been told Russia continues to try to meddle in Novembers U.S. election.China also was conducting activities designed for ...

Hemant Soren orders Godda DC to probe after Dalit family forced to vacate house

Taking cognisance of alleged atrocities on a Dalit family being committed in the Godda district, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered the District Commissioner to take prompt action after investigating the issue.Soren was made aware thro...

U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 70,000 for second day in a row

For a second day in a row, U.S. coronavirus cases rose by over 70,000 as Americans clashed over wearing masks and whether to reopen schools in a few weeks. Cases on Friday rose by at least 70,674 after climbing by a record 77,499 on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020