Singapore reports 202 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 202 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the national tally to 47,655. Most of the cases were foreign workers living in dormitories while among the seven community cases five are Singaporean citizens or permanent residents and two are foreigners holding work passes, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The city-state also reported eight imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore. Meanwhile, two of the three new imported COVID-19 cases announced on Friday were one-year-old baby girls who returned from India, The Straits Times reported.

The first baby arrived in Singapore on Wednesday and showed symptoms on Thursday, while the second girl arrived here on June 26 and was asymptomatic. Both tested positive on Friday. The third imported patient was a Singaporean who returned from the Philippines on July 6.

There are currently 165 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, while 3,684 are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19. In all, 43,577 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities. These included 321 patients discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong has assured that the work of the multi-ministry task force tackling COVID-19 will continue, even if there is a Cabinet reshuffle following the recent general elections. Gan, who co-chairs the task force with National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, told a virtual press conference on Friday that the Cabinet line-up has not been announced, "but whatever it is, I think the work will continue".

There will also be continuity in the task force's leadership, he said.