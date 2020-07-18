Left Menu
Development News Edition

French protesters mark death of Black man in police custody

The Traoré family countered those with an independent autopsy and medical reports pointing to asphyxiation. The case is still under investigation, and lawyers for the officers deny police were at fault.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 18-07-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 15:33 IST
French protesters mark death of Black man in police custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Protesters are marching in a Paris suburb Saturday to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of a Black man in police custody, whose case has mobilized broad anger against police brutality and racial injustice. The demonstration in Beaumont-sur-Oise is honoring Adama Traoré, who died on his 24th birthday in July 2016 after an arrest in circumstances that remain unclear. But it's also about broader anti-government grievances, and climate activists are co-organizing this year's protest.

Since George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police in May, campaigning by Traore's family and other French activists against police violence targeting minorities has gained renewed attention and mobilized thousands in protests around France. On July 19, 2016, gendarmes approached Traore and his brother for an identity check in Beaumont-sur-Oise north of Paris. Traore ran away because he didn't have his ID, but the gendarmes arrested him. Within hours he was declared dead.

One gendarme initially said three officers jumped on Traoré to pin him down, but the gendarme later denied that. A dozen court-ordered medical reports found various cardiac diseases were responsible. The Traoré family countered those with an independent autopsy and medical reports pointing to asphyxiation.

The case is still under investigation, and lawyers for the officers deny police were at fault. No one has been charged. Traoré's case has also shed light on the struggle of other French families who have lost a loved one in police custody, notably Black and North African men, who French researchers have found are disproportionately targeted by police.

According to a nationwide tally by news website Basta Mag, at least 101 police-related deaths are under investigation in France. Traore's sister Assa has led the family's efforts for justice and has been touring struggling French suburbs where most of the population is immigrant or non-white, and organized activists across racial, geographical, and economic lines to try to get France to rethink its policing.

"There's a movement today. We call it the Adama generation, these people who are not afraid anymore, and these youth who will not shut up," Assa Traoré, whose family is of Malian origin, told The Associated Press this week. She called for banning dangerous techniques that police use to immobilize people and wants France to scrap police oversight agencies, which are currently composed of police themselves, in favor of independent bodies.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1705 hours EXPECTED STORIES Day 3 report of second Test between England and West Indies from Manchester. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-HARBHAJAN-AWARD Punjab Govt withdrew my Khel Ratna...

Voda Idea pays another Rs 1,000 cr to govt towards AGR dues

Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it has paid additional Rs 1,000 crore to the government towards the statutory dues, taking its total payment to an aggregate Rs 7,854 crore. The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in three tranches, ...

Russian, Azeri defence ministers discuss border clashes

Russias Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Azeri counterpart Zakir Hasanov discussed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian news agencies cited the ministry as saying on Saturday.More than a dozen soldiers have di...

COVID-19: Antigen tests planned in Aurangabad industrial units

Industrial units inAurangabad will be part of a massive antigen test initiativeto contain the coronavirus outbreak in the region, with numberof tests expected to be in the range of 70-80,000, a seniorChamber of Marathwada Industries and Agr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020