Women in PoK's Neelum valley protest against police inaction

A large number of residents in Neelum district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) blocked the road and held a protest against inaction by police and the government after brutal torture of local women.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-07-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 17:28 IST
The protesters demanded action against the SHO (Station House Officer) for his inaction.. Image Credit: ANI

A large number of residents in the Neelum district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) blocked the road and held a protest against inaction by police and the government after brutal torture of local women. They held banners in Urdu which translates: "If you are rich, can you kill anyone" and "We don't believe in the rule of violent threats."

Sources reveal that some miscreants tied and tortured women in village Danjer of Neelum district and that police failed to arrest the culprits despite carrying the heinous crime. The victim's family members were joined by locals as they blocked the highway to demand justice. The protesters demanded action against the Station House Officer (SHO) for his inaction. They said that those who tied women with ropes, stripped their clothes, and meted out barbarity on them must be brought to justice.

The protesters, under the banner of 'Liberation Front Nazaryati Waahliyan' also said that the victim's family should be given justice and the perpetrators should be banished from the village. Local villagers in PoK continue to face injustice due to the political influence of criminals. Police even fail to arrest these culprits because of their connection with high profile and rich people.

