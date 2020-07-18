Dubai launches COVID-19 compliance stamp for tourism, retail establishments

Dubai has launched a compliance programme to certify and recognise hotels, retail establishments and tourist attractions that have implemented all public health protocols for the prevention and management of COVID-19. A verification and validation process has been established in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) and Dubai Municipality for issuing the 'DUBAI ASSURED' stamp.

The stamp will be issued to hotel and retail establishments, food and beverage outlets and tourist attractions that have complied with health and safety guidelines in accordance with the preventive protocols outlined by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. The specially designed stamp, to be issued free of charge, will have a validity of 15 days. It can be renewed every two weeks upon further verification by inspectors from the relevant authorities.

With the reopening of many public and private facilities and amenities, including beaches, shopping malls, restaurants, swimming pools and golf courses, and the resumption of popular leisure activities like water sports and camping, the programme will cover all key tourism touchpoints across the city. Over 1,000 establishments have already been inspected for compliance as part of the programme, making them eligible to receive the stamp.

The stamp is a visual mark aimed at reassuring guests that safety and hygiene measures prescribed by the authorities have been complied with across all tiers and categories of tourist and resident touchpoints. The establishments can feature this stamp in their marketing communications. Besides, the standard precautionary measures of social distancing and wearing of masks at all times by guests and employees, Dubai hotels have deployed stringent disinfection measures covering contact points in lobbies and other areas including restaurants and swimming pools.

Entrances have been fitted with equipment for contactless screening of guests. Mall operators are using advanced technology to minimise risks including use of thermal scanners and cameras to monitor traffic at entry points. Public parks and beaches under Dubai Municipality have reopened with strict guidelines for visitors while restaurants are allowed to serve guests with reduced seating arrangements and the enforcement of a distance of two meters between tables.

The UAE has recorded 56,711 coronavirus cases and 338 people have died due to the disease..