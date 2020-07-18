Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai launches COVID-19 compliance stamp for tourism, retail establishments

A verification and validation process has been established in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) and Dubai Municipality for issuing the 'DUBAI ASSURED' stamp. The stamp will be issued to hotel and retail establishments, food and beverage outlets and tourist attractions that have complied with health and safety guidelines in accordance with the preventive protocols outlined by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:40 IST
Dubai launches COVID-19 compliance stamp for tourism, retail establishments

Dubai has launched a compliance programme to certify and recognise hotels, retail establishments and tourist attractions that have implemented all public health protocols for the prevention and management of COVID-19. A verification and validation process has been established in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) and Dubai Municipality for issuing the 'DUBAI ASSURED' stamp.

The stamp will be issued to hotel and retail establishments, food and beverage outlets and tourist attractions that have complied with health and safety guidelines in accordance with the preventive protocols outlined by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. The specially designed stamp, to be issued free of charge, will have a validity of 15 days. It can be renewed every two weeks upon further verification by inspectors from the relevant authorities.

With the reopening of many public and private facilities and amenities, including beaches, shopping malls, restaurants, swimming pools and golf courses, and the resumption of popular leisure activities like water sports and camping, the programme will cover all key tourism touchpoints across the city. Over 1,000 establishments have already been inspected for compliance as part of the programme, making them eligible to receive the stamp.

The stamp is a visual mark aimed at reassuring guests that safety and hygiene measures prescribed by the authorities have been complied with across all tiers and categories of tourist and resident touchpoints. The establishments can feature this stamp in their marketing communications. Besides, the standard precautionary measures of social distancing and wearing of masks at all times by guests and employees, Dubai hotels have deployed stringent disinfection measures covering contact points in lobbies and other areas including restaurants and swimming pools.

Entrances have been fitted with equipment for contactless screening of guests. Mall operators are using advanced technology to minimise risks including use of thermal scanners and cameras to monitor traffic at entry points. Public parks and beaches under Dubai Municipality have reopened with strict guidelines for visitors while restaurants are allowed to serve guests with reduced seating arrangements and the enforcement of a distance of two meters between tables.

The UAE has recorded 56,711 coronavirus cases and 338 people have died due to the disease..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Charge d'Affaires summoned over death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K: MEA.

Pak Charge dAffaires summoned over the death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K MEA....

Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance protests against Nepali PM Oli's remark on Lord Ram

Protests erupted in Bangladesh against Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis recent comments on Ayodhya and Lord Ram. Activists of Hindu Dharam Suraksha Parishad and Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance made a human chain outside Jatiya ...

Study suggests loneliness alters brain's social network

Loneliness alters how the brain represents relationships, according to a new research published in The Journal of Neuroscience. A brain region called the medial prefrontal cortex mPFC maintains a structured map of a persons social circles, ...

Rahul Gandhi says Centre behaving like Chamberlain amid LAC tensions

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Centre of behaving like former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain -- who was considered as a weak leader by many -- with regard to the tensions at the Line of Actual Control LAC. He a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020