Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyer seeks London police apology over Black man's arrest

The lawyer for a Black man filmed being pinned down by a London police officer who appeared to kneel on his neck said Saturday that the force should apologise to his client, and claimed the incident “mirrors” the death of George Floyd in the United States.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:26 IST
Lawyer seeks London police apology over Black man's arrest
Rusten said outside court that prosecutors should drop the charge and apologize to Coutain. Image Credit: ANI

The lawyer for a Black man filmed being pinned down by a London police officer who appeared to kneel on his neck said Saturday that the force should apologise to his client, and claimed the incident "mirrors" the death of George Floyd in the United States. Marcus Coutain was detained on a London street on Thursday and charged with carrying a knife.

Video filmed by a bystander shows two officers holding the handcuffed man on the ground, and one appears to be applying pressure to the man's neck with his knee. The officer's hand is on the head of the man, who can be heard shouting "Get off me ... get off my neck." During a hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, Coutain's lawyer, Timur Rusten, said the incident "mirrors almost identically what happened to George Floyd," a Black man who died May 25 at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Coustain, 48, indicated in court that he planned to plead not guilty. The lawyer said Coutain was carrying a knife to fix his bicycle. A further hearing was set for August 17. Police in many cities is under increased scrutiny following Floyd's death. A police officer who held his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes, Derek Chauvin, was charged with second-degree murder.

Rusten said outside court that prosecutors should drop the charge and apologize to Coutain. He said police had used "what I would regard as excessive force." He said Coutain suffered "fortunately minimal" injuries to his wrists and neck. "Fortunately, it didn't lead to the tragic consequences that we saw in America," he said.

London's Metropolitan Police force says one officer has been suspended and another placed on restricted duties while the arrest is investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Steve House said the footage was "extremely disturbing." "Some of the techniques used to cause me great concern,'' House said. "They are not taught in police training."

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Austria's Kurz says EU talks going in the right direction but difficult

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday that new proposals on a massive EU stimulus fund were a step forward. In summary, it is going well, Kurz said from Brussels. Things are moving in the right direction.But he added that disc...

Pak Charge d'Affaires summoned over death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K: MEA.

Pak Charge dAffaires summoned over the death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K MEA....

Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance protests against Nepali PM Oli's remark on Lord Ram

Protests erupted in Bangladesh against Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis recent comments on Ayodhya and Lord Ram. Activists of Hindu Dharam Suraksha Parishad and Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance made a human chain outside Jatiya ...

Study suggests loneliness alters brain's social network

Loneliness alters how the brain represents relationships, according to a new research published in The Journal of Neuroscience. A brain region called the medial prefrontal cortex mPFC maintains a structured map of a persons social circles, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020