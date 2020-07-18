India appreciates Afghan govt, tribal elders for rescuing Sikh leader Nidan Singh

India on Saturday expressed its appreciation towards the Afghan government and tribal elders for their efforts in rescuing Nidan Singh Sachdeva, a Sikh community leader in Afghanistan, who was kidnapped in Chamkani district of Paktia province. Sachdeva was kidnapped by terrorists from Paktika province in eastern Afghanistan on June 22.

"We convey our appreciation to the Government of Afghanistan and tribal elders from the area, whose efforts secured the return of Nidan Singh," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. The ministry reiterated that the "targeting and persecution" of minority community members by terrorists in Afghanistan at the behest of their external supporters remains a matter of grave concern.

In a recent decision, India has decided to facilitate the return of Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members facing security threats in Afghanistan to India. On the day Sachdeva was abducted, India had condemned his kidnapping by terrorists and hoped that the Government of Afghanistan would be able to secure the safe and early release of the Sikh leader.

"We strongly condemn the abduction of Nedan Singh, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh Community of Afghanistan, by terrorists. The targeting and persecution of the minority community members by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters is a matter of grave concern," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said. (ANI)