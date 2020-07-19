Pope reassures those struggling with virus

Pope Francis is assuring his closeness to all those grappling with COVID-19 and its "economic and social consequences." Speaking on Sunday from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, Francis said that "the pandemic is showing no sign of stopping." He said he was thinking in particular about all those whose suffering in the pandemic is worsened by conflicts

Citing a recent UN Security Council resolution, he renewed his appeal for a worldwide, immediate cease-fire that he said "will permit the peace and security indispensable to supplying the necessary humanitarian assistance.