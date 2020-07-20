Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Reliance-Google smartphone deal in India threatens Chinese firms

"I see the Google-Jio phone as a big hit." Reliance's ambition to hand a smartphone to every Indian could also win subscribers from telecoms rivals Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, who still have hundreds of millions of users with old-style feature phones on basic 2G networks.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:33 IST
ANALYSIS-Reliance-Google smartphone deal in India threatens Chinese firms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A $4.5 billion deal under which Alphabet's Google will collaborate with India's Reliance Industries on a new smartphone likely heralds a big shake-up for the world's second-largest mobile market, industry executives and analysts say.

Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani, announcing the partnership at his company's annual meeting last week, said Google would build an Android operating system (OS) to power a low-cost "4G or even 5G" smartphone that Reliance would design. The new phone is set to pose a major challenge to Chinese vendors such as Xiaomi and BBK Electronics, owner of the Realme, Oppo and Vivo brands, which currently dominate a $2 billion market for sub-$100 smartphones in India.

Powered by a clever mix of Bollywood, cricket-driven marketing and product features such as powerful cameras, the Chinese firms sell roughly eight of every 10 smartphones in the country. "If history is anything to go by, Reliance will undercut other brands and pose a real threat to the low-end smartphone market," said Rushabh Doshi of tech researcher Canalys.

Reliance executed a similar plan in 2017 with the launch of the JioPhone, a no-frills device that gave users internet access for as little as $20. JioPhone now has more than 100 million users, many of whom are internet first-timers. "They (the Chinese players) are likely to cut their price to compete and their margins could shrink," said A Gururaj, the former India head of contract manufacturers Wistron and Flextronics. "I see the Google-Jio phone as a big hit."

Reliance's ambition to hand a smartphone to every Indian could also win subscribers from telecoms rivals Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, who still have hundreds of millions of users with old-style feature phones on basic 2G networks. Realme declined to comment. Reliance, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo did not respond to requests for comment.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CONTENT IS KING

The alliance will see Google invest $4.5 billion in Reliance's digital unit, which houses telecoms and fiber businesses as well as music and movie apps. Jio Platforms has also since April won the backing of global financial and tech investors including Intel and Qualcomm, which could bolster its smartphone ambitions.

While Reliance has given no details on the specifications or price of the new smartphone, the timing of its launch, or who might build it, the Jio network's 387 million subscribers and the Google brand name will give it a big leg up. The Reliance-Google phone would likely be optimized for the Jio network and offer users improved performance, said Arvind Vohra, a tech consultant and the former India head of China's Gionee.

Just as important are the possibilities for bundling Jio's massive video and music libraries with the phone. Google's Android team also aims to ensure access to apps related to health, communications, and jobs, and ease of use for first time smartphone owners, Sameer Samat, vice president for Android and Play at Google, told Reuters. That kind of packaging could help woo roughly 350 million Indians who still use basic, non-touch phones and are yet to taste high-speed mobile data on fancier devices.

"This will help users choose a device for its software and bundled content rather than just specs alone," said Vohra. The collaboration with Google could also set the stage for further partnerships between smartphone makers and Reliance to make devices specifically for the Jio telecoms network, said analysts.

Some Jio customers are already making plans to upgrade to the Reliance-Google smartphone when it hits the market. "I'd like to try the new Reliance smartphone and since I'm already a Jio customer my first preference will be to remain with the network," said Rawil Ansari, a construction worker from a village in India's eastern Bihar state, who has been using a JioPhone for the past two years. ($1 = 74.8960 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK warns public against being duped by COVID-19 scams

The UKs Crown Prosecution Service CPS has warned the public to beware of fraudsters exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic after a 20-year-old man was jailed for 30 weeks for offering fake government refunds. The CPS said the man, sentenced last ...

Police,officials helping conduct of last rites in absence of fear-struck kin and neighbours

People are taking help of police and the government officials for performing the last rites of their even non-Covid deceased family members as relatives and neighbours are staying away fearing infection in coronavirus affected Ganjam distri...

Mumbai's Dharavi slum sprawl adds 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 2,492: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbais Dharavi slum sprawl adds 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 2,492 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation....

Moscow airline passengers to be express tested for COVID-19

Express COVID-19 testing will be available for some passengers at Russias busiest airport from Monday as part of a pilot project aimed at allowing air travel and tourism to resume safely. The Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF and Moscows ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020