Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ebay to sell classified ads unit to Adevinta for nearly $9 bln - source

Norwegian group Adevinta has won the auction to buy U.S. e-commerce firm EBay Inc's classified-ads unit for nearly $9 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:40 IST
Ebay to sell classified ads unit to Adevinta for nearly $9 bln - source
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Norwegian group Adevinta has won the auction to buy U.S. e-commerce firm EBay Inc's classified-ads unit for nearly $9 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. eBay intends to keep a minority stake in the business following the close of the deal, the source said.

Activist investors Elliott Management Corp and Starboard Value had been pushing Ebay to sell the unit. The deal comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has boosted demand for online market places as consumers turned to online shopping due to prolonged lockdowns and social distancing measures in most countries.

Ebay's classified business includes brands such as Gumtree and Kijiji and offers online ads to more than 1,000 cities around the world. The unit posted an operating income of $83 million and revenue of $248 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Last week Reuters reported that the U.S. e-commerce giant had offers submitted by online retailer Prosus, a private equity consortium, and Adevinta. eBay did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while a spokesman for Adevinta declined to comment.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK warns public against being duped by COVID-19 scams

The UKs Crown Prosecution Service CPS has warned the public to beware of fraudsters exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic after a 20-year-old man was jailed for 30 weeks for offering fake government refunds. The CPS said the man, sentenced last ...

Police,officials helping conduct of last rites in absence of fear-struck kin and neighbours

People are taking help of police and the government officials for performing the last rites of their even non-Covid deceased family members as relatives and neighbours are staying away fearing infection in coronavirus affected Ganjam distri...

Mumbai's Dharavi slum sprawl adds 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 2,492: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbais Dharavi slum sprawl adds 12 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 2,492 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation....

Moscow airline passengers to be express tested for COVID-19

Express COVID-19 testing will be available for some passengers at Russias busiest airport from Monday as part of a pilot project aimed at allowing air travel and tourism to resume safely. The Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF and Moscows ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020