Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK warns public against being duped by COVID-19 scams

The CPS said the man, sentenced last week, sent more than 1,000 texts claiming to be from the authorities offering refunds to people as part of the government’s response to the pandemic and obtained 191 sets of personal details, 49 of which he used for fraud.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:03 IST
UK warns public against being duped by COVID-19 scams
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has warned the public to beware of fraudsters exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic after a 20-year-old man was jailed for 30 weeks for offering fake government refunds. The CPS said the man, sentenced last week, sent more than 1,000 texts claiming to be from the authorities offering refunds to people as part of the government's response to the pandemic and obtained 191 sets of personal details, 49 of which he used for fraud. The scam resulted in a total loss to his victims of over 10,000 pounds.

"As law enforcement agencies see a rise in people exploiting the coronavirus crisis to commit fraud, the CPS continues to evolve its response to the challenges we all face," said Andrew Penhale, Head of the Specialist Fraud Division at the CPS. "Our prosecutors are prepared for any potential increase in fraud-related files for us to consider and are focused on our essential work to keep the public safe. If you think you have been a victim you should contact your bank and report anything suspicious to the police or Action Fraud," he said.

One text message sent as part of the text message fraud read: "UKGOV: You are eligible for a Tax Refund as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please fill out the following form so that we can process your refund." The call data showed that the man had sent out 1,200 such text messages over two days. The messages contained links to fraudulent websites, which looked identical to the real ones. Recipients were told to go to these and enter their personal details including their name, address, card security number, mother's maiden name, and passwords. At a court hearing recently, the man pleaded guilty to fraud and the possession of articles for use in the course of fraud between March 22 and May 9 coronavirus lockdown period.

Patricia Deighan, Crown Advocate at the CPS, said: "This was a manipulative and pre-meditated fraud that affected at least 49 victims who lost money. "When police arrested him at his home, he initially claimed to have lost his phone. But when officers called his number, they could hear the phone ringing and he later pointed out that the handset was outside on the balcony. I hope this sentence serves as a reminder that the CPS will work with criminal justice partners to root out and prosecute fraudsters at every opportunity."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Cazorla reaches agreement with Qatar's Al Sadd

Qatari side Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Santi Cazorla after the Spanish midfielder confirmed his departure from La Liga side Villarreal, the Qatar Stars League club announced on Monday. Cazorla, 35, played his final game for V...

The New Normal - How Marriott on Wheels changed the rules of the game to bring great food to your home

There was a time, in the not too distant past, when balmy Sunday brunches meant languorous hours by the pool, nibbling on delectable kathi rolls, biting into juicy kebabs and exchanging the weeks news with friends and loved ones. When cosy ...

FEATURE-Drones to robots: Pandemic fuels U.S. autonomous delivery

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, July 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cough medicine, snacks, baking ingredients Kelly Passek has shopping delivered weekly to her yard in Christiansburg, Virginia - by a drone.The flying vehicle comes with litt...

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Australia's Victoria state

Australias hard-hit Victoria state recorded a third daily COVID-19 tally below a record 428 cases reported last week, but the state government leader said on Monday it was too early to tell what impact a second lockdown was having. Since 42...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020