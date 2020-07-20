People News Roundup: Actress Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her and more

People News Roundup: Actress Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Actress Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her
American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, testifying on Monday as a witness in the Hollywood star's libel action against a British tabloid. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which labeled him a "wife-beater" and questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" franchise.
