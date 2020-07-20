Left Menu
Coronavirus drug by UK-based company shows 'positive results' in clinical trial

The preliminary results of the trial of a new treatment for COVID-19 "greatly reduced" the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care, said the company that developed it.

ANI | London | Updated: 20-07-2020 19:06 IST
Coronavirus drug by UK-based company shows 'positive results' in clinical trial
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The preliminary results of the trial of a new treatment for COVID-19 "greatly reduced" the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care, said the company that developed it. In a statement dated July 20, UK-based Synairgen plc announced positive results from its trial of SNG001, the company's wholly-owned inhaled formulation of interferon-beta in hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

The Phase II trial recruited 101 patients from 9 specialist sites in the UK during the period March 30 to May 27. Half of the participants were given the drug while the other half got what is known as a placebo - an inactive substance.

It was found that patients receiving SNG001 had a 79 per cent lower risk of developing severe disease compared to the placebo and added that patients who received SNG001 were more than twice as likely to recover from COVID-19 as those on placebo. "We are all delighted with the trial results announced today, which showed that SNG001 greatly reduced the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients who progressed from 'requiring oxygen' to 'requiring ventilation'. It also showed that patients who received SNG001 were at least twice as likely to recover to the point where their everyday activities were not compromised through having been infected by SARS-CoV-2," the statement quoted Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen, as saying.

"In addition, SNG001 has significantly reduced breathlessness, one of the main symptoms of severe COVID-19. This assessment of SNG001 in COVID-19 patients could signal a major breakthrough in the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients. Our efforts are now focused on working with the regulators and other key groups to progress this potential COVID-19 treatment as rapidly as possible," he added. (ANI)

