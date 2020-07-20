Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actress Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

She said Depp had told her he would rip up any pre-nuptial agreement - none was ever signed - and told her "the only way out is death". Heard, who began dating Depp in 2011 and married him four years later, denied she had anger issues or got violent, rejecting accusations from the actor's staff who have told the court that she had started their fights.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:14 IST
Actress Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her "many times" and that she had thrown objects at the Hollywood star only to escape his violent attacks.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article which labelled him a "wife beater" and questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" franchise. The 57-year-old actor - who played Captain Jack Sparrow in the lucrative "Pirates of the Caribbean" series - told the court last week that all of Heard's 14 allegations of physical and verbal abuse were untrue. He accuses her of domestic violence against him.

In a sworn written statement to the court, released as she began her oral evidence in the witness box, Heard said Depp had made her fear for her life. "Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far," she said in the statement.

"He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship." Heard, 34, said the actor would obsess about her appearance and would call her "a slut", "fame-hungry" and "an attention whore" if she wore certain outfits. After his rages had abated, Depp would blame his actions on an alter ego he would call "the monster".

Heard was asked by Eleanor Laws, a lawyer for Depp, about an argument which Laws suggested had been caused by a clash over whether Heard would sign a pre-nuptial agreement. The actress said she was "not interested in Johnny's money, never have been". She said Depp had told her he would rip up any pre-nuptial agreement - none was ever signed - and told her "the only way out is death".

Heard, who began dating Depp in 2011 and married him four years later, denied she had anger issues or got violent, rejecting accusations from the actor's staff who have told the court that she had started their fights. DRUG BINGES

The court was played an audio recording in which she was heard saying to Depp: "I did not punch you...I was hitting you". She said that confrontation had occurred at a time when Depp "vomited nightly" because of his drug binges and she was concerned he would choke to death in his sleep.

Asked why she had not simply said in the recording that she was defending herself, she replied: "I would have got another black eye". She said she would only have thrown things in her ex-husband's direction towards the end of their relationship when she needed to escape from him.

"When I felt my life was threatened...I tried to defend myself," she said, saying it only happened years into the violence. Depp says the accusations are a hoax. Witnesses called by his legal team have concurred with his version of events.

Laws said that Heard's own account of taking drugs only a handful of times did not tally with her medical notes. The lawyer queried why, if drug-taking was a rare event for her, she had told the nurse about taking MDMA and magic mushrooms with "a high-profile male visitor" in May 2016, but now told the court she could not remember who this person was.

"You are just lying as you go along, aren't you?" Laws said. Heard denied this. Heard's evidence is due to last three days and the trial is set to conclude next week, although no ruling is expected immediately.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Cazorla reaches agreement with Qatar's Al Sadd

Qatari side Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Santi Cazorla after the Spanish midfielder confirmed his departure from La Liga side Villarreal, the Qatar Stars League club announced on Monday. Cazorla, 35, played his final game for V...

The New Normal - How Marriott on Wheels changed the rules of the game to bring great food to your home

There was a time, in the not too distant past, when balmy Sunday brunches meant languorous hours by the pool, nibbling on delectable kathi rolls, biting into juicy kebabs and exchanging the weeks news with friends and loved ones. When cosy ...

FEATURE-Drones to robots: Pandemic fuels U.S. autonomous delivery

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, July 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cough medicine, snacks, baking ingredients Kelly Passek has shopping delivered weekly to her yard in Christiansburg, Virginia - by a drone.The flying vehicle comes with litt...

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Australia's Victoria state

Australias hard-hit Victoria state recorded a third daily COVID-19 tally below a record 428 cases reported last week, but the state government leader said on Monday it was too early to tell what impact a second lockdown was having. Since 42...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020