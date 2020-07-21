Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU nations close in on USD 2.1T budget, virus aid deal

To confront the biggest recession in its history, officials said the EU had as good as a consensus on a 750 billion euro coronavirus fund to be sent as loans and grants to the countries hit hardest by the virus. That comes on top of the seven-year 1 trillion euro EU budget.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 21-07-2020 05:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 05:25 IST
EU nations close in on USD 2.1T budget, virus aid deal

Weary European Union leaders finally were closing in on an unprecedented 1.82 trillion euro (USD 2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund early Tuesday, somehow finding unity after four days and as many nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest summits ever. To confront the biggest recession in its history, officials said the EU had as good as a consensus on a 750 billion euro coronavirus fund to be sent as loans and grants to the countries hit hardest by the virus.

That comes on top of the seven-year 1 trillion euro EU budget. At first the grants were to total 500 billion euros, but the figure was brought down to 390 billion euros.

“There were extremely tense moments. said French President Emmanuel Macron, “But on content, things have moved forward.” One EU official close to the talks said that “we are as good as there." A diplomat from a big EU nation said the major issues had been dealt with, but that some member states were looking for final small concessions in the 7-year budget. A diplomat from another nation concurred but said such issues could still take a few hours.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks were still ongoing. “An extraordinary situation demands extraordinary efforts," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as the leaders pushed on with one of the bloc's longest summits ever.

What was planned as a two-day summit scheduled to end Saturday was forced into two extra days by deep ideological differences among the 27 leaders. Overall, spirits were high early Tuesday since the talks hit rock bottom Sunday night.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, defending the cause of a group of five wealthy northern nations -- the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Denmark -- was on the brink of securing limits to costs and imposing strict reform guarantees on any rescue plan for needy nations. It was the focal point of the marathon talks that started on Friday morning.

The coronavirus has sent the EU into a tailspin, killing around 135,000 of its citizens and plunging its economy into an estimated contraction of 8.3 per cent this year. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez insisted the adoption of an ambitious plan was required as the health crisis continues to threaten the continent.

The bloc's executive has proposed a 750 billion euro coronavirus fund, partly based on common borrowing, to be sent as loans and grants to the countries hit hardest by the virus. That comes on top of the seven-year 1 trillion euro EU budget that leaders had been haggling over for months even before the pandemic.

With Macron and Merkel negotiating as the closest of partners, the traditionally powerful Franco-German alliance could not get the quarrelling nations in line for long. The leaders mulled a proposal from the five wealthy northern nations that suggested a coronavirus recovery fund with 350 billion euros of grants and the same amount in loans.

The five EU nations -- nicknamed “the frugals” -- had long opposed any grants at all, while the EU executive had proposed 500 billion euros. The latest compromise proposal stands at 390 billion euros in grants.

All nations agree in principle they need to band together but the five richer countries in the north want strict controls on spending, while struggling southern nations like Spain and Italy say those conditions should be kept to a minimum. The five have been pushing for labour market and pension reforms to be linked to EU handouts and a “brake” enabling EU nations to monitor and, if necessary, halt projects that are being paid for by the recovery fund.

Rutte and others also wanted a link to be made between the handout of EU funds and the rule of law -- a connection aimed at Poland and Hungary, countries with right-wing populist governments that many in the EU think are sliding away from democratic rule. The diplomat from the major EU nation said that had been settled too but no details were available.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesEbay nears 9bln deal to combine classified ads business with Norways Adevinta httpson.ft.com2OK...

Anna Nagar incident: Displaced families take shelter at metro station, say 'nobody listening to us'

Around 10-15 families from Anna Nagar, whose houses were damaged due to rainfall have taken shelter at a metro station after water entered their temporary shelter in the recent spell of downpour. They said that no one was paying heed to the...

'Men's rights' lawyer eyed in shooting of NJ judge's family

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer found dead in the Catskills of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound is considered the prime suspect in the shooting of a federal judges family in New Jersey, the FBI said Monday. Roy Den Hollander, ...

Trump tweets image of himself wearing mask and calls it 'patriotic'

US President Donald Trump on Monday took to social media to post an image of himself wearing a face mask and indirectly called the act patriotic -- a clear pivot away from his earlier reluctance to wear a facial covering in public. We are U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020