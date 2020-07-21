Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to receive 140 bln euros from EU recovery fund, half in grants

Spain will receive 140 billion euros ($160.17 billion) from the EU recovery fund approved by the bloc's 27 leaders after almost five days of tense negotiations, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said early Tuesday. A little more than half of the transfers to Spain, 72.7 billion euros, will be grants and the rest will be repayable loans, Sanchez said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-07-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:51 IST
Spain to receive 140 bln euros from EU recovery fund, half in grants
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Spain will receive 140 billion euros ($160.17 billion) from the EU recovery fund approved by the bloc's 27 leaders after almost five days of tense negotiations, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said early Tuesday.

A little more than half of the transfers to Spain, 72.7 billion euros, will be grants and the rest will be repayable loans, Sanchez said. "It is a great agreement for Europe and a great agreement for Spain," he told reporters early on Tuesday after negotiation lasted all night. "Europe laid the basis of a response to the crisis of Covid without losing sight of tomorrow."

Spain will use the proceeds to encourage investment in its economy's digital transformation, the transition into greener energy sources, and education, Sanchez said. The 27 EU leaders approved the creation of a 750 billion euro fund, with 390 billion in non-repayable grants. The initial proposal was to hand over 500 billion in grants, with a group of northern, fiscally conservative countries seeking a lower level of handouts to their partners.

The stakes were high. EU economies were in freefall as they faced their deepest recession since World War Two, with initial relief measures like short-time work schemes running out and fears that the autumn

could see deep economic malaise and social discontent. Spain and Italy, arguably the hardest hit European countries by the pandemic, will be the main beneficiaries of the recovery fund.

($1 = 0.8740 euros)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Toy bomb injures 5 children in northwest Pakistan

A bomb resembling a toy injured at least five children on Tuesday in Pakistans northwest tribal area bordering Afghanistan, officials saidThe bomb exploded when the children were playing with it in South Waziristan districtFive children age...

Raj political crisis: Congress Legislature Party meeting gets underway in Jaipur

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party CLP meeting began here on Tuesday, party sources said. The meeting began at around 11 am after about a two-hour delay at a hotel on the outskirts of...

LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as pandemic puts the brakes on corporate hiring

Microsoft Corps professional networking site LinkedIn said on Tuesday it would cut about 960 jobs, or 6 of its global workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic is having a sustained impact on demand for its recruitment products.California-base...

Tickets already bought to remain valid if Australia hosts 2021 T20 WC, says ICC

The International Cricket Council ICC has clarified that the tickets bought by fans for the now-postponed T20 World Cup will remain valid if Australia hosts the 2021 World Cup instead of India. The ICC on Monday postponed the T20 World Cup ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020