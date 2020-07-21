Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden: Better child, elderly care can create 3 million jobs

The former vice president is planning to provide more details during an afternoon speech near his home in Wilmington, Delaware. “The pandemic has laid bare just how hard it is for people in this country to find access to quality caregiving they need for themselves, or to juggle the responsibilities of working and also caring for family members,” Biden campaign's wrote in a 10-page announcement of the plan.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:05 IST
Biden: Better child, elderly care can create 3 million jobs
Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Biden wants to spend more than three-quarters of a trillion dollars to dramatically improve care for older Americans, bolster low-income families' tax credits and provide preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds - part of the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's larger plan to remake an economy ravaged by the coronavirus. Unveiled Tuesday, the proposal is slated to cost USD 775 billion over 10 years and is designed to create 3 million new jobs caring for older people and providing improved early education to children.

Biden promises to pay for it by reducing tax breaks for real estate investors with annual incomes of USD 400,000-plus, while also increasing compliance with existing tax law for high earners. The former vice president is planning to provide more details during an afternoon speech near his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

"The pandemic has laid bare just how hard it is for people in this country to find access to quality caregiving they need for themselves, or to juggle the responsibilities of working and also caring for family members," Biden campaign's wrote in a 10-page announcement of the plan. It marks the third plank of Biden's larger plan to rebuild the post-coronavirus economy, following a USD 2 trillion environmental proposals he released last week and a USD 700 billion plan unveiled the week before seeking to increase government purchasing of U.S.-based goods and invest in new research and development.

Biden is attempting to illustrate for voters how the coronavirus can present opportunities for job growth and new policy priorities in contrast to President Donald Trump, who has promised to rebuild the economy stronger than ever but otherwise struggled to articulate what he hopes to accomplish with a second term. Senior Biden campaign officials described the caregiving plan as a "core pillar" of their candidate's economic recovery plan, saying on a conference call with reporters that it was an important key to "getting people back to work" in the wake of the pandemic and the rising unemployment it sparked.

Under the proposal, Biden vows to provide for the estimated 800,000 people waiting for home and community services under Medicaid. He wants to expand alternatives to institutional care for all older Americans while helping veterans by filling tens of thousands of vacancies at Veterans Affairs facilities around the country.

He also pledges to train and hire 150,000 new community health workers in underserved communities, and 35,000 more to combat the opioid crisis besides creating a 100,000-member public health job corps. The Biden campaign noted that the coronavirus is forcing schools to close and has left many parents desperately juggling full-time jobs and child care, but its plan argues that "even before the pandemic, millions of parents struggled to find a space for their child in quality care and educational setting, keeping parents - primarily mothers - out of the workforce." Biden says he can fix that with a joint federal-state universal prekindergarten program while also offering low-income and middle-class families an up to USD 8,000 tax credit to help pay for child care.

He plans to offer pay increases to child caregivers and early educators and bonuses to child care providers working during nontraditional hours while expanding families' access to after-school, weekend, and summer care. Biden also plans to increase the number of child care facilities around the country by offering tax credits for and direct federal funding to businesses willing to build them.

"Our nation faced a massive shortage of child care facilities before the pandemic," Biden's plan announcement says, "and the shortage has only intensified since then.".

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK borrows record 128 billion pounds in three months to June

British government borrowing surged to a record 128 billion pounds 162 billion in the first three months of the 202021 financial year, when COVID-19 lockdown measures were tightest, more than double the entire previous years borrowing. Most...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to climb on upbeat earnings reports, stimulus hopes

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday following a slate of positive earnings reports from companies including IBM and Coca-Cola, and on hopes for domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pande...

Cong workers clash with police over toll plaza operation in J&K's Kathua

Congress workers held protests against the operation of a toll plaza at Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district and clashed with the police on Tuesday. Several Congress workers and leaders were detained, the police said.A new toll p...

Salaries of 9K teachers paid till Mar, 5,406 on COVID-19 duty got dues till April: NrDMC tells HC

The Delhi High Court was informed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation NrDMC on Tuesday that it has paid salaries to all 9,000 teachers engaged by till March and 5,406 of them, who are put on COVID-19 duty, have been given their dues fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020