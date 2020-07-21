Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid rising tensions US Defense Secretary Esper may visit China by 2020 end

Amid rising tensions between China and the US, Defense Secretary Mark T Esper said he hopes to visit Beijing by the end of 2020 to establish the systems necessary for crisis communications.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:46 IST
Amid rising tensions US Defense Secretary Esper may visit China by 2020 end
US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper. Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising tensions between China and the US, Defense Secretary Mark T Esper said he hopes to visit Beijing by the end of 2020 to establish the systems necessary for crisis communications. This would be the first visit of Esper to China as a Secretary.

"I personally spoke to my PRC counterpart on multiple occasions. Before the year is out, I hope to visit the PRC for the first time as a secretary in order to enhance cooperation on areas of common interest, establish the systems necessary for crisis communications and reinforce our intentions to openly compete in the international system," Esper said at a special presentation for the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Tensions between the US and China are at an all-time high. Lately, the relation between the two superpowers worsened over a range of issue including coronavirus, contentious Hong Kong security law, Indo Pacific and Uyghur Muslims persecution by the Chinese regime.

Recently, the US has sent the USS Ronald and USS Nimitz carrier strikes groups to conduct the dual exercise in the disputed South China Sea, which is fully claimed by Beijing. The US action to conduct naval exercise drew a sharp reaction from China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the US actions are intended to drive a wedge between countries and promote the militarisation of the South China Sea. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo holds talks in UK amid rising China tensions

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held candid discussions in London with one of Americas closest allies on Tuesday, amid growing tensions between the West and China. Hong Kong and human rights figured high on the agenda as Pompeo met with B...

Esper says US considering troop 'adjustments' in South Korea

The Pentagon is considering adjustments to its military presence in South Korea and around the globe as it shifts from years of countering insurgencies and militants in the greater Middle East to focusing on China, Defence Secretary Mark Es...

Farmers protest against Centre's farm ordinances in Punjab

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the residence of Union minister Som Parkash here in protest against the Centres agricultural ordinances. Committees president Kuldeep Singh...

Aviation Ministry planning e-gate pass facility at major cargo terminals by year-end

The government is planning to roll out e-gate pass facility at cargo terminals of major airports by the end of this year, said a senior official of the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday. E-gate pass facility reduces paperwork, makes entry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020