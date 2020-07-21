Nantes cathedral fire may be accidental -French minister
There is nothing to suggest at this stage that a fire in the 15-century cathedral in the western French city of Nantes was started deliberately, France's interior minister said on Tuesday. "At this hour, nothing suggests that this is a criminal act," Gerald Darmanin told lawmakers in parliament. "An investigation has been opened.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:40 IST
