Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unidentified armed men abduct Pakistani journalist from Islamabad

A senior Pakistani journalist, known for his criticism of the country's powerful institutions, was abducted by unknown persons from Islamabad on Tuesday, his family and a government minister confirmed. Matiullah Jan was forcibly snatched from his car in Sector G-6 area and taken towards some unknown location, according to a video circulating on social media. "Matiullahjan, my father, has been abducted from the heart of the capital [Islamabad].

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:27 IST
Unidentified armed men abduct Pakistani journalist from Islamabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A senior Pakistani journalist, known for his criticism of the country's powerful institutions, was abducted by unknown persons from Islamabad on Tuesday, his family and a government minister confirmed. Matiullah Jan was forcibly snatched from his car in Sector G-6 area and taken towards some unknown location, according to a video circulating on social media.

"Matiullahjan, my father, has been abducted from the heart of the capital [Islamabad]. I demand he be found and the agencies behind it immediately be held responsible. God keep him safe," according to a tweet from his account which was apparently made by his son. Jan's wife and brother told the media that his car was found parked outside a school with one of his mobile phones inside it.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz told the media that he had sought details of the incident from the interior ministry. "It is our duty to protect journalists and we will try to know his whereabouts as early as possible," he said. A CCTV footage showed several armed men exiting at least three vehicles and putting Jan in a vehicle.

Police reached at the spot soon after the incident and started a probe, chief of Aabpara Police Station, Shaukat Mehmood, said. Jan was critical of the government, security institutions and judiciary. The Supreme Court last week took cognizance of one of his tweets and initiated proceedings against him.

The abduction was widely criticized by politicians, rights groups and social media users. The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Human Rights and Pakistan People's Party leader, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, tweeted that the Islamabad inspector general of police had been summoned to brief the committee about the abduction.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also demanded the government to take immediate steps to recover the journalist. Editor of influential newspaper Dawn, Zaffar Abbas, said it was "extremely disturbing" and "highly condemnable". He asked the media to highlight the abduction.

Five hashtags regarding Jan's disappearance were currently trending on Twitter in Pakistan.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

2 students appeared for KEAM exam test positive for coronavirus

Two students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical KEAM examination at two different exam centres tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The government had on Thursday conducted KEAM entrance examination across the ...

Heard says she punched Depp to stop him pushing sister downstairs

Amber Heard told Londons High Court on Tuesday she punched her ex-husband Johnny Depp because she feared he would push her sister downstairs, as the American actress alleged he had done to his former girlfriend, model Kate Moss. Heard, 34, ...

Uyghur victims narrate about Chinese atrocities to House of Commons of Canada

The House of Commons of Canada on Monday discussed the human rights situation of Uyghurs in Chinas Xinjiang province by discussing the real-life threats witnessed by the Uyghurs, the minority Muslim community. At a review meeting of the Sub...

Elon Musk shares new photo of newborn son X AE A-12

Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday local time shared a new picture of his two-month-old son with singer Grimes on social media. The child, who made it to headlines soon after its birth for his unique name - X AE A-12 -, was seen deeply gazin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020