Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unidentified armed men abduct Pakistani journalist from Islamabad

A senior Pakistani journalist, known for his criticism of the country's powerful institutions, was abducted by unknown persons from Islamabad on Tuesday, his family and a government minister confirmed.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-07-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 00:49 IST
Unidentified armed men abduct Pakistani journalist from Islamabad
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A senior Pakistani journalist, known for his criticism of the country's powerful institutions, was abducted by unknown persons from Islamabad on Tuesday, his family and a government minister confirmed. Matiullah Jan was forcibly snatched from his car in Sector G-6 area and taken towards some unknown location, according to a video circulating on social media.

"Matiullahjan, my father, has been abducted from the heart of the capital [Islamabad]. I demand he be found and the agencies behind it immediately be held responsible. God keeps him safe," according to a tweet from his account which was apparently made by his son. Jan's wife and brother told the media that his car was found parked outside a school with one of his mobile phones inside it.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz told the media that he had sought details of the incident from the interior ministry. "It is our duty to protect journalists and we will try to know his whereabouts as early as possible," he said. A CCTV footage showed several armed men exiting at least three vehicles and putting Jan in a vehicle.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and started a probe, chief of Aabpara Police Station, Shaukat Mehmood, said. Jan was critical of the government, security institutions, and judiciary. The Supreme Court last week took cognizance of one of his tweets and initiated proceedings against him. The abduction was widely criticized by politicians, rights groups, and social media users.

The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Human Rights and Pakistan People's Party leader, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, tweeted that the Islamabad inspector general of police had been summoned to brief the committee about the abduction. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also demanded the government to take immediate steps to recover the journalist.

Editor of influential newspaper Dawn, Zaffar Abbas, said it was "extremely disturbing" and "highly condemnable". He asked the media to highlight the abduction. The Islamabad High Court later in the day ordered senior police and interior ministry officials to produce the abducted journalist on Wednesday otherwise personally appear in the court. Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued orders to Inspector General Police Islamabad, Commissioner Islamabad, and Interior Secretary after a petition was filed by the family of Jan. Five hashtags regarding Jan's disappearance were currently trending on Twitter in Pakistan.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ohio House speaker, four others charged in $60 million bribery case

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican, and four other men with ties to state politics were arrested on Tuesday in a 60 million federal bribery case, in one of the largest corruption cases in the states history, a U.S. prosecuto...

Sport-Leagues continue to embrace protests; Trump ready to tune out

As professional sports in North America slowly return amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the debate over athletes kneeling during the national anthem as part of the fight against racial injustice is growing louder. The protest movement sparked by ...

Governors in U.S. South clash with local leaders on masks, stay-at-home orders

The governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard on Tuesday against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions to control the runaway spread of the coronavirus in their areas. In Texas, Gove...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rally on EU's massive recovery fund

World shares rallied to their highest since February and the euro hit its strongest in 18 months on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive regional economies ravaged by the coronavirus. The agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020