Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia spares Rohingya refugees from caning

A Malaysian high court spared 27 Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar from caning on Wednesday, their lawyer said, setting aside a lower court's sentence following an outcry from human rights activists.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 12:05 IST
Malaysia spares Rohingya refugees from caning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Malaysian high court spared 27 Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar from caning on Wednesday, their lawyer said, setting aside a lower court's sentence following an outcry from human rights activists. The Rohingya men were among 40 refugees convicted last month by a magistrates court on the northwestern island of Langkawi for entering Malaysia by boat without a valid permit. All 40 were also sentenced to seven months' jail.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a favored destination for Rohingya seeking a better life after escaping a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar and, more recently, refugee camps in Bangladesh. But Malaysia, which does not recognize refugees, has recently turned away boats and detained hundreds of Rohingya, saying it cannot take in more migrants because of a struggling economy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alor Setar High Court, in Kedah state, set aside the caning penalty after reviewing the cases against 27 Rohingya men, said Collin Andrew, the refugees' lawyer. In its review, the court decided caning would be inhumane as the men were refugees and did not have any prior history of crime or violence, Andrew said in a statement.

"Today's decision is laudable as it demonstrates the promotion and protection of human rights by the High Court," he said. Under Malaysia's Immigration Act, anyone who illegally enters the country can face a 10,000 ringgit ($2,345) fine, up to five years' jail as well as six strokes of a cane.

In the past, courts have normally opted for caning when accused had committed an act of violence, a repeat offense, or threatened public order, Andrew said. Several rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had urged Malaysia not to cane the refugees.

The court also ordered six Rohingya teenagers, who had been convicted as adults and sentenced to seven months' jail, to be released to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR following the completion of their detention on Monday, Andrew said.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US striving to become India's 'first choice' in defence solutions: senior Pentagon official

The US is striving to become Indias first choice in defense solutions, a top Pentagon official has said, noting that Americas defense sales to the country have grown exponentially over the last 10 years, from nil to over USD 20 billion this...

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speaker's plea: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC.

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speakers plea Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC....

SC asks Kapil Sibal to raise the issue of urgent listing of Rajasthan Speaker's plea before the apex court registry.

SC asks Kapil Sibal to raise the issue of urgent listing of Rajasthan Speakers plea before the apex court registry....

Contempt proceedings: SC issues notices to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, AG

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued notices to Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate Prashant Bhushan on the contempt proceedings it has initiated against the activist-lawyer for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020